‘Thank you so much for your support’ says Towcester and Roade Community Larder video stars

The volunteers from the Community Larders have put together a fun thank you for everyone who has contributed to their cause over the past year

By Debbie Murphy
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Community Larders are celebrating Christmas
You can see the ladies and gents rocking to the Christmas Song classic here, where you can sing along with them too.

The Community Larders in Towcester and Roade are both hubs of dedicated volunteers that provide a new way to shop, focusing on reducing waste and cost and they are available for anyone to join.

These larders are run by South Northants Volunteer Bureau (SNVB) which heavily rely on local business to support them. There are some fantastic local supermarket giants that provide donations to the larders but they are always keen to find new ways to source food.

You can read more about them both here:

Towcester Community Larder

Roade Community Larder

If you would like to find out more about helping them, you can visit the SNVB website.