The Community Larder in Roade is growing, with a record number of visitors coming to shop this week (November 28).

There are around 300 members at the Roade Community Larder, which takes place at the village hall each Monday between 1.30pm - 2.15pm.

Around 15 volunteers are involved in the smooth running of the shopping session, but it is not just about turning up on the day to help the shoppers.

Some of the hard working volunteers at Roade Community Larder

The volunteers collect the food that is being offered by the local supermarkets and businesses and then pack it away safely. There are also volunteers that deliver to members who are unable to get to the Monday session.

Many of the volunteers have skills that are used in the Community Larder, like banking and food handling. Some are retired and love helping out and others have paid jobs.

Christina, a pilates teacher and a new volunteer at the Roade Community Larder, said: “I just can’t cope with waste and until I was introduced to the larder, I had no idea this sort of thing existed. I can’t wait to help on a Monday afternoon here.”

Ian Angus, operations manager for the Community Larder added: “It’s important to keep spreading the word that we are not a food bank, which is a service for those who are in crisis. A representative from Grand Union Homes attends our larder so welfare benefits advice is available, but the larder is a membership for anyone and prevents waste.”

Plenty of laughs with the volunteers, especially when donuts have been donated

Kat Freeman who runs the Roade Community Larder continued: “None of our food gets wasted. If we don’t get rid of everything on a Monday, we will run pop-up shops and whatever is left after that goes to farmers for animal feed. Nothing goes in the landfill.

“We would welcome any business to get in touch who can subsidise our supply or pass on food that is still suitable for consumption as food supply can sometimes be low.

“We could also benefit from some new volunteer food collectors who are able to pick up food from the supermarkets after hours.”

Ian added: “We have been lucky to have received money from fundraising for groundwork outside the village hall and to purchase and install a container here to keep all of the food safely in fridges.”

Bente a Roade resident who uses the Community Larder said: “I have a large family to feed, and thought well why not? It saves a bit, it’s convenient and it prevents waste. Why wouldn’t you?”

It costs £10 to join up, with membership from £17.50 a month. You can also use a ‘pay as you go’ option where £5 will give you 10 items, or £10 will give you 22 items. Either way, everyone gets free fruit and vegetables to add to their items.

The Community Larder in the south of Northamptonshire runs in Towcester and Roade, so there are two locations you can choose from when joining up. You will get the same friendly faces and eager to help team members at either session, all with an incredible energy and passion for what they do.