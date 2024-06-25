Textiles school founder hopes son’s experience promotes the message that ‘you can do it’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fashion and textiles school founder hopes that her son’s recent competition success promotes the message that young people can do anything they put their minds to.

“There is no offer like mine,” Jamie-Lee previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “When you think of hobbies for children, extra curricular activities are dominated by sport.

“The feedback from parents is that a lot aren’t into it and are creative, but there was nowhere for them to do it.”

Jamie-Lee Lothian’s son Jace, who attends her fashion and textiles school, recently came second in the National Graduate Fashion Foundation ‘young talent of tomorrow’ competition.

Jamie-Lee’s classes operate on a term-by-term basis. Parents book their children in one term at a time and they work on one project throughout the duration.

The classes are held at Abington Community Centre and the young people gain experience in the design, developing and making stages – which has included cushions, bags and bucket hats.

The 12-year-old was gifted tickets to Graduate Fashion Week as part of his success, which he travelled to London to attend on June 13.

Jace’s submission took inspiration from his parents and the nineties when they grew up. He created three mood boards and a design sheet to submit, which were digitally showcased to thousands of visitors at the event.

He had an amazing time taking part in fashion styling and still-life drawing workshops. Not only was it a celebration of his work, but Jace was exposed to fashion and textiles at a higher level.

Jamie-Lee said: “He gained recognition and confirmation that if he does pursue what he enjoys, there are opportunities to be recognised. He has seen where he can go and what he can be part of.

“I’m so proud of what he’s achieved and it just goes to show that for any young creatives in our area, it is worth putting yourself and your work out there because there are opportunities to be recognised.”

Jace wanted to share the following message to other young creatives: “Don’t let anyone tell you your work isn’t good enough because it is. Everyone has a different style and someone will like it.”

When asked how important opportunities like this are in inspiring the next generation, Jamie-Lee said: “So important for confidence and self esteem, but also to show them what they can do.”

Jamie-Lee took many young people from her textiles school to the University of Northampton’s graduate show last Thursday (June 20), and was sad to learn the number of fashion students has dropped.

With the rise of social media and influencing as a career for those interested in fashion, Jamie-Lee believes this is a “very worrying” development. She hopes to continue inspiring the next generation to pursue creative education paths and careers.

The fashion and textiles school founder is excited to launch her first ever summer school in the coming months, and has expanded from one to three weekly classes since she last spoke to this newspaper in April.