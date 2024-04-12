Meet the founder of a unique fashion and textiles school for the children of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The founder of a fashion and textiles school for the children of Northampton offers something unique that you will not find elsewhere across the town.

Jamie-Lee Lothian set up the Northants Fashion and Textiles School in the summer of 2023, with the hope of encouraging young creatives to pursue these alternative avenues.

“It is something I had always wanted to do,” said Jamie-Lee. “I was always into fashion and textiles as a child and there was never anything to do until you left school. I had to wait until I did a fashion course.”

Jamie-Lee is a trained design teacher and although she loved that role, she felt the constraints of having to teach certain projects and saw last year as a good time to start what she had put off.

“There is no offer like mine,” she added. “When you think of hobbies for children, extra curricular activities are dominated by sport. The feedback from parents is that a lot aren’t into it and are creative, but there was nowhere for them to do it.”

Jamie-Lee’s classes operate on a term-by-term basis. Parents book their children in one term at a time and they work on one project throughout the duration.

The classes are held at Abington Community Centre and the young people gain experience in the design, developing and making stages – which has included cushions, bags and bucket hats.

The parent feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with a number of five star reviews that praised the impact the classes have had on their children’s confidence.

The unique selling point is that the class sizes are small, which is not something children experience when they are taught creative subjects at school in classes of 30.

Jamie-Lee said: “They learn new skills in a calm and nurturing environment and there are healthy mental health benefits.”

One of the students at the Northants Fashion and Textiles School recently came second in the National Graduate Fashion Foundation ‘young talent of tomorrow’ competition.

12-year-old Jace, who is Jamie-Lee’s son, was gifted tickets to this year’s Graduate Fashion Week in London where his work will be digitally showcased.

“It’s nice that he’s following in my footsteps,” said Jamie-Lee. “He has always been into fashion and the nineties. He looks different and has his own style.”

Jace’s submission took inspiration from his parents and the nineties when they grew up. He created three mood boards and a design sheet to submit.

“I’m really proud of him,” said Jamie-Lee. “He puts a lot into it and has a natural flare.”

When asked what message she wants to send to readers, the founder said: “For anyone creative in the area, you should and can pursue it. The town is known for footwear.