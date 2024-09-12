Tastes of Northampton: ‘We want rising hospitality stars to use T’s Coffee as a base’

The owner of two businesses encourages the rising hospitality stars of Northampton to use her hidden gem space as a base to build and grow loyal customers.

The Chronicle & Echo has joined National World’s Food and Drink Month this September, and we will champion the people, places and producers who have put our town on the map.

Tracey Onley, who runs T’s Coffee and supports her partner Bela Kacsmarik in running The Courtyard Creperie, is the next to speak out for the Tastes of Northampton series. Photo: Heloisa Quadros Photography.

The business was set up during the pandemic when Bela was unable to continue catering for events – and what started as six weeks in the courtyard at Brampton Grange has expanded into a thriving hospitality business.

It was last summer when The Courtyard Creperie took up the offer of having a permanent home at T’s Coffee in Harborough Road. They then proceeded to take over T’s Coffee, which Tracey takes care of while Bela’s focus is the crepes.

Tracey also takes pride in running monthly markets and fairs from the T’s Coffee space, in which a variety of foodie and craft businesses are welcomed along to trade for free.

“With the markets bringing in food traders, it’s lovely to see them getting busier and busier,” said Tracey. “At our recent fair we had a usual trader missing, and people were asking for him.

T's Coffee is a growing events venue and walking spot, with monthly markets and fairs that are becoming increasingly popular.

“It’s good to know people are coming along for those who have been there before. T’s is just one platform and it helps to build a wider audience.

“It’s about putting time and effort into learning customers’ names and orders, and your social media. It’s about time, energy and effort as nothing comes for free.”

T’s has been a great boost for The Courtyard Creperie, which is described as going from “strength to strength”. They have regulars who are now friends and it has taken three years to build it to this point.

“In 2025 we want more variety at T’s and more street food traders,” Tracey added. “We want rising hospitality stars to use T’s as a base.”

The Courtyard Creperie, set up by Savour the Flavour Catering, serves freshly prepared sweet and savoury crepes with a smile from their bespoke trailer. Photo: Heloisa Quadros Photography.

Tracey was at an event last weekend and spoke to a cheese toastie vendor from Birmingham, who brought up Bite Street and how well-known it is to those outside of the town.

Tracey praised Crispin Slee for how he has grown the event over the years and put Northampton on the map among the street food community.

When asked what she believes is the best thing about the town’s food, drink and hospitality offering, the business owner said: “The variety, there’s so much out there. There might be several pizza companies but they all have a different unique selling point.

“You only have to look at Indi Local or on Instagram to see there’s so much available every day of the week. It’s nice for the villages, with few restaurants or takeaways, when food vans visit.”

Though Tracey admits it can be a lonely experience as an independent trader, she says the food and drink community is very supportive of one another.

When asked about the impact of the cost of living crisis in recent years, the business owner shared that they have remained committed to not raising prices – but sadly they know they will have to eventually.

“We’re desperately trying not to,” said Tracey. “Our crepes are loaded and full but we still don’t think people will pay as much as they do for a pizza. There’s a certain price people won’t pay over, even though it’s a filling meal.

“It’s the same with vegan and gluten-free options. They cost us more to make but we don’t charge more. I’m gluten-free and know how hard it is to find places to eat.”

To conclude, Tracey was asked her proudest achievement since running her businesses. She shared that a couple in Moulton have welcomed The Courtyard Creperie for the last three years to cater for a birthday celebration every August.

“It’s an honour to be chosen,” said Tracey. “We must be doing something right.”

If you would like to get involved in the ‘Tastes of Northampton’ series throughout National World’s Food and Drink Month, email [email protected].