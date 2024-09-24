Tastes of Northampton: ‘We had this little idea and now people are spending their hard-earned money with us’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a new cafe is blown away that the people of Northampton are choosing to spend their hard-earned money with her business, which was only an idea last year.

Genevieve’s Cafe, a family-run business in Dragonfly Way, Pineham village, hoped to become a vibrant community hub after opening at the start of May.

They offer drinks, breakfast, brunch, lunch and cakes, with a soft play area to entertain children and a dog-friendly space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Genevieve’s has remained as a cafe with entertainment for little ones, as it was important to founder Laura Hughes to attract other members of the community as well as families.

Genevieve’s Cafe, a family-run business in Dragonfly Way, Pineham village, hoped to become a vibrant community hub after opening at the start of May. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The aim was to create a “relaxing, friendly and welcoming” space for all, with a focus on customer service.

Laura is the next to share her insights for the Tastes of Northampton series, after the Chronicle & Echo joined National World’s Food and Drink Month.

“It has been fantastic meeting the customers and getting their feedback,” said Laura, when asked how the first four months have been since opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mums are so grateful to have a space where they can come and feel comfortable while their little ones play. It’s given people somewhere to go in the area.”

The business offers drinks, breakfast, brunch, lunch and cakes, with a soft play area to entertain children and a dog-friendly space. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

It is the food that has received the most positive feedback, as they cook everything from scratch. Though they offer traditional breakfasts, there are a variety of other dishes with a twist to choose from.

“People have a list of dishes they are trying to work through,” said Laura, who is pleased to have built a base of regular customers already.

“We had this little idea last year, and here we are now with people who believe in the business and are spending their hard-earned money with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura’s proudest achievement since opening Genevieve’s is coming third in the ‘best new business’ category at this year’s Northants Life Awards.

The aim was to create a “relaxing, friendly and welcoming” space for all, with a focus on customer service. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The cafe won its first accolade eight weeks into trading, and was nominated after just a month.

When asked her favourite thing about being a business owner in the town, Laura did not hesitate in saying the collaboration with other independents.

Not only does the cafe work with six businesses to sell their products, but they have a number of collaborative events scheduled for the near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With plans to work with a local florist, a calligraphy business at Halloween and on a pizza pop-up with Santina’s, it is an exciting time for Genevieve’s. Laura likes being able to help the Northampton community discover others through her newfound platform.

She believes the town’s food and drink industry has improved in recent years, with many independents on our doorsteps. Having lived in Northampton since she was four years old, Laura praised the “fantastic options” available.

The cafe had a great response to a recent Italian supper club, and is hosting a six-course fine dining evening on November 9 to keep up the events.

Visitors were complimentary about the food and atmosphere, and the chefs like the challenge of creating different flavours and styles from the daytime Genevieve’s menu.

For more information, visit Genevieve’s Cafe’s Facebook page here.