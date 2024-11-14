Take on this award-winning gourmet burger business’ latest challenge – including ice bath and Biscoff burger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Are you willing to take on this award-winning gourmet burger business’ latest challenge for a worthy Northampton cause?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Flavour Trailer is hosting a charity fundraiser at their Brixworth HQ in aid of the Northampton Saints Foundation this Sunday (November 17).

Those taking part in ‘The IceBurg Challenge’ will tackle a five kilometre run and two-minute ice bath from The Ice Bath Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will then be followed by a special ‘Saints burger’, which has a unique Biscoff flavour and green bun. For each of these burgers sold, 20 percent of the price will be donated to the charity.

Those taking part in ‘The IceBurg Challenge’ will tackle a five kilometre run and two-minute ice bath, followed by a special Biscoff flavour 'Saints burger'.

The flavour was chosen as the team wanted to offer something different, which most people would assume cannot be a burger flavour. They hope to entice the community to come and try something they have never had before.

Taking place from 9am until midday on Sunday, it is not too late to get involved and secure one of the seven 30-minute time slots available.

The business felt passionately about making a positive difference to the lives of vulnerable young people in the community using the values of rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northampton Saints Foundation works with children who are disengaged from education, to help them gain skills and confidence to build a positive future for themselves.

It is not too late to get involved and secure one of the seven 30-minute time slots available this Sunday (November 17).

The Flavour Trailer was set up in April 2018 by partners Mario Shephard and Charley Cummings, and the award-winning venture has gone from strength to strength ever since.

The pair spent eight years honing their chef skills across Europe before setting up the business six years ago, with the aim of revolutionising the way people enjoy takeaways.

It was earlier this year when The Flavour Trailer received a “crazy” response to the opening of their first restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With multiple food trucks across the county and having cracked the market, the team took the next step to open the venue in March after months of hard work.

Located in Staveley Way in Brixworth, the aim was to create a space for people to come and enjoy being part of a burger-loving community.

It is a burger restaurant with a contemporary vibe and has an open plan kitchen for customers to watch the chefs hard at work.

For more information on The Flavour Trailer and to secure your spot on this weekend’s fundraiser, visit the business’ website here.