‘Crazy’ response to first restaurant opened by gourmet burger business in Northampton

A popular gourmet burger business has opened its first restaurant in Northampton, and it has already gone down a storm with multiple fully booked weekends.

The Flavour Trailer, set up in April 2018 by partners Mario Shephard and Charley Cummings, has cracked the food truck market over the past six years – becoming a well-established and award-winning business in the town.

The pair spent eight years honing their chef skills across Europe before setting up the business, which has aimed to “revolutionise the way people enjoy takeaways”.

The Flavour Trailer took the next step to open a restaurant on March 12, located at 19 Staveley Way in Brixworth. Photo: Generate UK.

With multiple food trucks across the county, the team took the next step to open a restaurant on March 12 after months of hard work. It is located in Brixworth, at 19 Staveley Way.

“It has always been a dream for us to have a restaurant,” Mario told the Chronicle & Echo. “We wanted a space for people to come and enjoy and be part of a burger-loving community.”

Mario shared that this was the next step after developing their Flavour Trailer “fan base”, as more and more people have got behind the food they love to create over the past six years.

The restaurant seats 50 visitors, is open plan and located inside a warehouse. Mario described the experience as “burger restaurant meets a contemporary vibe”. It is donned with neon lights and has an open plan kitchen for customers to watch the chefs hard at work.

The business, set up in April 2018 by Mario Shephard and Charley Cummings, has cracked the food truck market over the past six years. Photo: Generate UK.

When asked what the response has been like since opening two weeks ago, Mario said: “It’s been crazy. We’ve been fully booked every weekend. Everybody loves the ambience and atmosphere.

“They’re surprised and excited as the restaurant is in a very unorthodox location. They’re surprised at the level of finish we’ve achieved.”

Customers have praised the food, which Mario says is always going to be The Flavour Trailer’s “main point of focus”.

They have also enjoyed the “high level of table service, atmosphere and the whole package”.

The co-founder believes taking this step forward is going to have a “phenomenal” impact on The Flavour Trailer’s business moving forward.

“The takeaway market is something we have captivated,” he said. “The restaurant market is now something we can capitalise on, and develop a new strand of the brand.

“As much as it’s our restaurant, it’s also our headquarters and head office. It’s a wonderful space to scale, grow and flourish.”

This exciting move marks the expansion of this popular business, after they outgrew their previous premises.

If you want to visit The Flavour Trailer’s brand new Brixworth location, be quick as weekends are already proving a popular time.