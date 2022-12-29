2. Storm Eunice blows into Northampton

On February 18, the Met Office told residents to stay indoors as Storm Eunice brought gusts of 100mph across Northamptonshire. Emergency services were called to deal with a variety of storm related incidents including damaged buildings, fallen trees, roof panels blowing off of a cinema building and an overturned lorry. This fallen tree blocking a road near Desborough was just one of the many problems being caused by the storm.

Photo: National World