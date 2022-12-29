Take a look at photographs of some of Northampton’s biggest stories and momentous events of 2022.
1. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays a visit to Northampton
Mr Johnson paid a visit to Northampton on January 6 and thanked volunteers at the Moulton Park vaccination centre. He subsequently visited Weston Favell Police Station and then dropped by the Chronicle & Echo office along with Northampton North MP Michael Ellis and South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom to address questions about funding for the town centre, the Afghanistan Citizen Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) and getting justice for Harry Dunn.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2. Storm Eunice blows into Northampton
On February 18, the Met Office told residents to stay indoors as Storm Eunice brought gusts of 100mph across Northamptonshire. Emergency services were called to deal with a variety of storm related incidents including damaged buildings, fallen trees, roof panels blowing off of a cinema building and an overturned lorry. This fallen tree blocking a road near Desborough was just one of the many problems being caused by the storm.
Photo: National World
3. ...Swiftly followed by Storm Franklin
Alas, Northampton was not out of the storm yet. Storm Franklin - with gusts predicted to be of up to 60mph - blew down a huge tree outside Northampton School for Boys in Billing Brook Road on February 21. It smashed four cars in the process.
Photo: National World
4. Northampton stands in support of Ukraine at peace vigil
The Market Square was lined with Northampton residents demonstrating support for the people of Ukraine on February 28. A peace vigil was held in the town centre to say "war is not OK anywhere."
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds