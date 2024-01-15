Here’s how these much-loved venues rank at the start of 2024

It has been a year since we last gave you an overview of the best rated independent cafes across Northampton.

The following 15 cafes achieved at least an impressive 4.6 stars, based on 100 or more Google reviews.

If you want to kickstart 2024 by trying somewhere new, why not put one of these cafes on your list for the weekend?

As independent businesses, it is important we continue to show our support to enable them to survive and thrive.

Take a look at the top 15 best rated independent cafes across Northampton, according to Google reviews…

Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters 4.9 stars based on 333 Google reviews. Taking the top spot is Yellow Bourbon, which roasts coffees from around the world and serves them as drinks or in bags to use at home. Location: 15 Angel Street, Northampton Town Centre, NN1 1ED.

The Shed Cafe 4.8 stars based on 434 Google reviews. The hidden gem that is The Shed is a traditional venue serving homemade cakes and meals. Location: Billing Garden Centre, Village Walk, NN3 9EX.

Magee Street Bakery 4.8 stars based on 420 Google reviews. Magee Street Bakery is a specialty coffee shop and bakery, selling sourdough breads, hand-roasted coffee and all things sweet. Location: 32b Derby Road, NN1 4JS.