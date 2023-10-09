Tackling violent crime, child poverty and limited rural access named among county’s ‘urgent needs’
Tackling violent crime, child poverty and limited access to services in rural areas are just three of the county’s “urgent needs” that have been highlighted by Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s latest report.
The foundation has worked in partnership with the University of Northampton’s Institute for Social Innovation and Impact to produce a second report of this kind – five years on from when the first Hidden Needs Report was published.
NCF is the largest independent grant-making charity in the county, which has worked tirelessly to support vulnerable residents and fulfil their needs for the past 22 years.
By providing funds to a range of organisations and charities, urgent local needs are being tackled.
Pressures on residents accessing services in rural areas, high levels of hospital admissions for self harm, child poverty, childhood obesity, increased dementia diagnoses, fuel poverty and violent crime have all been named among Northamptonshire’s “urgent and priority needs”.
The summary of the report reads: “There is serious deprivation to be addressed in specific areas of the county as Northamptonshire has some of England’s most deprived neighbourhoods in terms of education and skills, income and employment, health, crime and housing.
“The barriers to accessing services combined with the priority needs highlighted in this report only widen inequality and poverty within our communities, and negatively impact the social and economic wellbeing of future generations.”
The report also included a new section, focusing on the access needs of rural communities. This furthers the foundation’s work to ensure they receive their fair share of funding, which is at the heart of their recently-launched rural needs appeal.
Other key focus areas include inequality and deprivation, health and wellbeing, children, education, skills and training, older people, housing and living environment, and crime.
CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, Rachel McGrath, said: “We know there is much to celebrate about Northamptonshire and its residents, but we also know there are persistent and emerging concerns around poverty and disadvantage.”
The report blends the county’s needs with case studies of the “incredible response” already being undertaken by the local charity sector – and it is urged that anyone who wants a better understanding of the county should read the report.
“If anyone is concerned, shocked or inspired to act on the findings, NCF would welcome a conversation with you about any donations you would like to invest in tackling urgent local need,” Rachel added.
Professor Anne-Marie Kilday, vice chancellor of the University of Northampton, described NCF as a “key charity” in the county and recognised that it delivers funding to “support dedicated efforts to improve the lives of the most disadvantaged people”.
Professor Kilday added that the aim of the university’s work, in collaboration with NCF, is to highlight areas that need “urgent attention” and encourage donors to help with those specific concerns.
For anyone who would like to reach out to Northamptonshire Community Foundation and offer your support, you can contact the team on 01604 230033 and [email protected].