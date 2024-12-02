Support this family-run Christmas tree farm’s festive activities as business bounces back from break in

Be sure to support this family-run Christmas tree farm’s festive activities, as the business bounces back from a recent break in at their busiest time of year.

The popular Welford Christmas Tree Farm, in Northampton Road, is a long-standing, family-run business and it underwent a huge transformation back in 2022.

The farm has been run by Will Miles for three decades and he began accompanying his mother to sell what they had grown on the farm when he was 17. Now, he and his wife Ella grow 50,000 trees in their 25 acres of land.

Ahead of the improvements two years ago, the pair ran the farm from tepees – but decided it was time to create something permanent, which included a barn and cafe.

Though the site was broken into and items were stolen on November 24, the Miles family is not letting this stop them from welcoming back the community in the run up to Christmas.

“The reindeer arrived last week and you can come and feed them magic moss to help them fly,” said Will. “The fresh Christmas trees in the yard are all ready to go, and we have sausage and crepe food stalls here.”

The business also has a shop full of decorations and two big fire pits for toasting marshmallows, which is a new addition for 2024 and is proving “really popular” so far.

Welford Christmas Tree Farm is open everyday between now and Christmas Eve. You can visit from 9am until 6pm everyday except Thursdays, which are open for an additional two hours in the evening until 8pm.

When asked what makes their experience special and unique, Will said: “It’s a combination of things – the fact we have really friendly staff, the great trees on offer, and the whole atmosphere. People can see the whole story and the trees growing around them.”

Customers began tagging their trees back in October, and the team is busy cutting down the reserved ones ready to make their way to people’s homes.

“I know things are hard for a lot of businesses at the moment,” said Will. “And it just reiterates how important it is to support local. It is something we should all be doing. Farms who employ people locally are far more sustainable.”

For more information, visit Welford Christmas Tree Farm’s website here.