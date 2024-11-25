There was a “major break in” at a Northamptonshire Christmas tree farm over the weekend, as the independent business says it will “recover and carry on” at its busiest time of year.

The popular Welford Christmas Tree Farm is a long-standing, family-run business and the site underwent a huge transformation back in 2022.

The team took to social media on Sunday morning (November 24) to let visitors know the shop and cafe would be closed until the police had attended. Christmas tree collections and purchases were still taking place.

Following the incident, which happened in the early hours on Sunday, the Miles family said: “Thank you to everyone who has sent words of support and kindness today after our break in. There are far more good people in the world than bad.

“To everyone who has offered their help – all we ask is that you visit our small business over the next few weeks so we can recoup our losses somehow.

“To our wonderful team – thank you for rallying round and working so hard to pick up the pieces today. You are all amazing.

“And to the people who did this – thank you for making our children scared to go to bed tonight. We will recover and carry on.”

Northamptonshire Police confirmed that entry had been gained to the main building by smashing a glass window in the early hours of Sunday morning, and an untidy search had taken place.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000699594.

Business owner Will Miles says this was after the gate to the property had been driven into to gain access.

A number of businesses were affected as tills and cash drawers were removed, along with stock including food and wine. A vehicle, trailer, a number of chainsaws and Christmas trees were also stolen.

The Courtyard Creperie’s food truck, which was located at the farm at the time of the break in, was also turned upside down.

The independent business is the brainchild of Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley, and serves freshly prepared sweet and savoury crepes from their bespoke trailer.

Tracey told the Chronicle & Echo: “It's a call no one ever wants, your heart sinks and the panic sets in – what's been taken, can I still trade, is there any damage?

“Fortunately for us, even after a long day of trading, we empty the trailer of anything that has value so there really wasn't much to take. Those extra 30 minutes taking everything out after a long day really saved us, it could have been so much worse.”

Tracey shared that some stock was stolen and the contents of the fridges had to be thrown away as it had been emptied onto the floor. However, they believe they got off lightly compared to the farm and Appletons – a German sausage caterer who was also located there at the time.

“It’s an uneasy feeling knowing it could have been so much worse and makes you question everything,” Tracey continued. “This is our livelihood, Belas' sole source of income. It could have all been taken away in one night.

“Obviously missing a day of trading means a huge loss, but we just have to be thankful it wasn't worse for us.”

