Street food pop-up to help revitalise Northampton Market following move to Commercial Street

A popular street food pop-up event is to help revitalise the Northampton Market following its move to Commercial Street.

Bite Street NN is launching a new series of community events and will take over the Commercial Street market plot one Sunday a month during April, May and June.

They will be known as ‘Bite Street Sunday Socials’ and are free to enter to take a look at the rotating selection of the region’s top street food traders.

The first three ‘Bite Street Sunday Socials’ will take place on April 23, May 21 and June 25.

There will also be bars with local ales and spirits, a vintage market, and artisan food and maker stalls.

Crispin Slee, the founder of Bite Street, said: “The first three events are a limited edition series, a trial run if you like.

“We are starting off gently, but we hope to grow big and attract people from all over to come to town on a Sunday and mooch while they munch.

“We want to recreate an East London vibe – like Columbia Road meets Brick Lane – but all here in Northampton on a Sunday.”

The first event will take place on April 23 and some Bite Street favourites will be in attendance – including loaded hand-cut fries from Disco Fries, Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co, and Greek street food from Gyro Guys.

The artisan food stalls will include Northampton cheesemaker Gary Bradshaw, Vicky’s Kitchen, The Cake Away and Gander’s Goat offering goat ice cream.

While you are there, you will also be able to shop with Sophie Slade Art, handmade soaps from Fred and Betty, and handcrafted jewellery from Scruffy Dog Silver.

Phil Lawler from Roman Way Brewery, who will be at the first event next week, said: “This is going to be great and it’s just what Northampton needs.

“We’re delighted to be part of it.”

Bite Street is working with West Northamptonshire Council to run the Sunday Socials, planned for April 23, May 21 and June 25.

The first event, taking place next Sunday (April 23), will run from 11am until 4.30pm.

Councillor Daniel Lister, cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth at WNC, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming a wide-range of vendors and stallholders to Commercial Street Market, as Bite Street delivers a series of bespoke events this spring.

“Set to offer something for all, we’d encourage everyone to come down and see what they have to offer.”

The vintage market is being curated by Roger Judkins, a long-standing trader at Northampton Market with his collectables stall.

