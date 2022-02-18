Storm Eunice: Live updates from across the county as winds batter Northamptonshire
Warnings to stay indoors, damage to buildings and danger on the roads as amber alert comes into force
Met Office experts are telling people to 'stay indoors' as Storm Eunice is predicted to bring gusts of 100mph across Northamptonshire today.
Storm Eunice: Live updates as amber warning comes into force across Northamptonshire
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 13:42
- Met Office alert from 5am on Friday
- People strongly advised to stay indoors as gusts reach 80mph
- Fears of flying debris, damage to buildings, fallen trees
- Keep checking back all day and refresh your browser for latest news
Katie Wiggins has sent in this picture of her garden in Rushden
Homes without power in Northamptonshire
Western Power Distribution reporting that there are 40 properties without power between Teeton and Creaton. They say the following postcodes are affected - NN6 8RG, NN6 8RD, NN6 8RF, NN6 8RB, NN6 8RQ, NN6 8RE, NN6 8RH, NN6 8RS, NN6 8RN. They say it should be resolved in by 3pm today. About 17 homes in West Farndon are also without power. This should be sorted by 4pm.
More fallen trees on major routes in and out of Northampton
►Fallen tree blocking Welford Road near Highgate House.
►Harlestone Road, near the Fox & Hounds pub
More trees downed by strong winds
Emergency shelter for rough sleepers available until Monday
West Northants Council has extended its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol until at least 9am on Monday. If you know someone who is sleeping rough and needs access to the accommodation, tell them to contact 0300 126 7000.
The latest from BBC weather
The Friday lunchtime forecast ..
Train lines blocked between Northampton and London due to “multiple incidents"
Network Rail says all train lines are blocked between Northampton and London Euston — and are expected to stay that way for hours.
A tweet at just after 12.30pm said: “Due to multiple incidents caused by Storm Eunice, train services from London Euston are currently suspended Engineers are working in a number of locations on the route. Advice is do not travel today.
Reports of fallen trees blocking roads are starting to come in across the county
Reports are starting to reach us of fallen trees around the county. One in Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, had fallen into the garden of a house. Another is across Station Road, Finedon.
Power outage affecting properties in Daventry
Western Power Distribution says it have turned off electricity supplies to some properties in Daventry for ‘safety reasons.’
Postcodes affected by this incident are NN11 8ST, NN11 8SU, NN11 8SY
A spokesman said: “For safety reasons, we have had to isolate the supplies in your local area we hope to have this restored by 2pm.”
Another 470 properties in the Spratton are also without power, possibly until 4pm, due to a problem with the overhead network.
Power has been restored to around 1,000 properties in Northampton affected by an earlier outage.