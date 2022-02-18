Western Power Distribution reporting that there are 40 properties without power between Teeton and Creaton. They say the following postcodes are affected - NN6 8RG, NN6 8RD, NN6 8RF, NN6 8RB, NN6 8RQ, NN6 8RE, NN6 8RH, NN6 8RS, NN6 8RN. They say it should be resolved in by 3pm today. About 17 homes in West Farndon are also without power. This should be sorted by 4pm.