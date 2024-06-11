Son is hosting ‘blues for brain tumours’ concert following his father’s terminal diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 17-year-old is soon to host a ‘blues for brain tumours’ concert following his father’s terminal diagnosis last year.

Josh Cox’s concert, which he has organised with a friend he attends Northampton College with, is taking place this Friday (June 14) from 7.30pm until 11pm at The Charles Bradlaugh.

The acts will include The Atomic Prune, The Josh Cox Trio and the Mojo Mules, and all money raised will be donated to The Brain Tumour Charity.

Josh’s father, Malcolm Cox, is 55 years old and suffered an “out of the blue” seizure at work in August last year. Although medical professionals knew something was wrong, they did not know it was a tumour initially.

Following more big seizures at home, he was then diagnosed with a stage four brain tumour.

If Malcolm did not choose to have surgery, he would have only had three months to live. Following surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, his prognosis increased to 12 to 18 months.

Malcolm’s wife Sarah previously told the Chronicle & Echo he is “doing really, really well” and they have been “very lucky so far” since his surgery at the beginning of October 2023.

The 55-year-old continues to take tablets to minimise the symptoms but, sadly with the type of tumour he has, Malcolm often struggles to produce words he wants to say, becomes tired quicker than usual and sometimes struggles to walk.

Though the pair understand their fundraisers will not help their own dad, they hope it will make a difference to other families who may experience a similar situation.

Sarah described both her sons as “strong and committed” to making a difference to an important cause.

She added that it is a “big thing” for them to organise fundraisers, as brain tumour research is one of the most underfunded of all the cancers people suffer from.

The family, from Towcester, has received many lovely comments from families in similar situations, friends, family members, colleagues and people they do not even know.