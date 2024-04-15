Northants boys, aged 12 and 17, to fundraise for their father with a terminal brain tumour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Northamptonshire boys, aged 12 and 17, are fundraising in aid of their father who was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour last September.

55-year-old Malcolm Cox suffered an “out of the blue” seizure at work in August last year and although medical professionals knew something was wrong, they did not know it was a tumour initially.

Following more big seizures at home, he was then diagnosed with a stage four brain tumour.

If Malcolm did not choose to have surgery, he would have only had three months to live. Following surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, his prognosis increased to 12 to 18 months.

Malcolm’s wife Sarah told the Chronicle & Echo he is “doing really, really well” and they have been “very lucky so far” since his surgery at the beginning of October 2023.

The 55-year-old continues to take tablets to minimise the symptoms but, sadly with the type of tumour he has, Malcolm often struggles to produce words he wants to say, becomes tired quicker than usual and sometimes struggles to walk.

It was a couple of weeks ago when Malcolm and Sarah’s youngest son Thomas decided he wanted to do something to raise awareness and money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Malcolm and his 12-year-old son Thomas, who plans to run five kilometres every day in May to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Though he understands the fundraiser will not help his own father, he hopes it will make a difference to other families who may experience a similar situation in the future.

Thomas plans to run five kilometres everyday in May, which he knows is achievable as he enjoys attending the local parkrun.

Sarah says Thomas saw others fundraising in aid of someone else who had recently been diagnosed with a brain tumour. She thinks this hit home that it is not just his dad that is affected, and it is important to do something to help everyone.

Thomas’ older brother, aged 17, is also organising a fundraiser and has made good progress in planning a blues gig in June.

Sarah described both her sons as “strong and committed” to making a difference to an important cause.

She added that it is a “big thing” for them to organise fundraisers, as brain tumour research is one of the most underfunded of all the cancers people suffer from. Making a contribution now may make a difference for families in the future, particularly as The Brain Tumour Charity one day hopes to find a cure.

More than £4,600 of Thomas’ initial £3,500 target has been raised and Sarah says it escalated a lot quicker than anticipated.

The family, from Towcester, has received many lovely comments from families in similar situations, friends, family members, colleagues and people they do not even know.