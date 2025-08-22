Son-in-law completes cycling fundraiser in memory of much-loved and ‘thoughtful’ PCSO

A son-in-law recently completed a cycling fundraiser in memory of a much-loved and “thoughtful” PCSO who served the Northampton community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Community Support Officer Mark Foster sadly passed away in January this year at the age of 61 following a long illness.

Mark joined Northamptonshire Police in 2009 and the force says he quickly became a well-known and integral part of the community he served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark’s son-in-law Kevin Parsons completed a solo cycle from Sixfields Stadium to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in his memory, and he has raised around £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mark Foster’s son-in-law Kevin Parsons completed a solo cycle from Sixfields Stadium to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in his memory, and he has raised around £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

When asked why it was important to complete a fundraiser in Mark’s memory, Kevin told the Chronicle & Echo: “He was always a very popular person, serving in his role when he was diagnosed with cancer. He was well-known in the Eastern district.

“We went biking together on the weekends and that was the time when we would talk about our problems. When it all happened, I wanted to do something to honour him.

“He was a big Arsenal fan, loved biking and my brother-in-law is a big Cobblers fan. I wanted to tie those three things together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark’s PCSO number was 7177 and Kevin was taken aback that when he first looked for a route from Cobblers to the Emirates, it was 77 miles.

Kevin tries to complete a charity fundraiser every year, with their family having been impacted by cancer and dementia, and he will now honour Mark each time.

“It linked it all together to honour him,” said Kevin. “I’m sure he would have loved to have done the cycle if he was here.”

Kevin says it has been “tough” since losing Mark in January, but he has two young daughters to keep them busy. He says Mark is always in their minds, particularly during firsts without him like holidays.

“It’s still fresh, only six months on,” said Kevin. “Mark was energetic, loved by many and thoughtful. There’s not much he wouldn’t have done for others. He was a people person, especially with the job he was in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police have kindly hosted a couple of fundraisers in Mark’s memory, as well as naming a bike shed after him. The family would like to get a bench in Mark’s memory at Pitsford Reservoir, which he visited with fondness.

Kevin tries to complete a charity fundraiser every year, with their family having been impacted by cancer and dementia, and he will now honour Mark each time.