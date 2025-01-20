Tributes paid to well-known PCSO who served Northampton community

A well-known PSCO who served a Northampton community has sadly died following a long illness.

Police Community Support Officer Mark Foster passed away on Thursday January 16 at the age of 61.

Mark, who lived in Northampton, joined Northamptonshire Police as a PCSO in June 2009 on the Eastfield and Headlands Safer Community Team.

Northamptonshire Police says he continued to cover the area throughout his service, quickly becoming a well-known and integral part of the community which he served.

PCSO Mark Foster has died, aged 61, after a long illness.

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet today paid tribute to Mark. He said: “It is with huge sadness that I inform you of the death of serving PCSO 7177 Mark Foster.

“We all offer our sincere condolences to Mark’s partner Kate, his son Tom, his daughter Rebecca, and to all his family and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time.”

Mark’s family have expressed their heartfelt thanks for the messages of support they have received from those who knew him.

