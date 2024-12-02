Small Business Saturday: ‘Without local support, I don’t exist – it’s as simple as that’

The owner of a baked goods business is the next to emphasise the importance of local support in the run up to Small Business Saturday (December 7).

The Cake Hole was founded by Sherrilyn Reynolds in the midst of the pandemic and customers love to indulge in her home-baked cakes, cookies, biscuits and treats.

Having run the business from her home since it took off in June 2020, the founder excitingly took on a cabin at Workbridge in Bedford Road back in March.

When asked about the importance of an annual day like Small Business Saturday, Sherrilyn told the Chronicle & Echo: “Things have changed in the past 15 years, especially the last five.

“It was all about supporting locals and keeping your community going in the pandemic, but slowly it’s shifted back again. There’s more and more online shopping and what you can get as quickly and cheaply as possible.

“I understand it’s a natural thing to do but we lose those small producers, and we can’t compete with the buying and manpower of the bigger chains. You lose the quality in a lot of ways, and products you can’t just readily get that take time, effort and skill.”

Sherrilyn praised Workbridge for being all about micro businesses, but even she has noticed a change over the last couple of months as the weather has taken a turn.

“People aren’t dropping in like they used to,” said the founder. “Without reminding people, it’s very easy to forget micro businesses exist and go for the cheap and easy option. It’s about balance.”

The Cake Hole will open at Workbridge on Small Business Saturday (December 7), and the organisation’s Christmas fair is also planned for that weekend.

“If you’ve got a few hours to spare, get out and about,” said Sherrilyn. “It’s so easy to belittle Northampton and what it has to offer, but there’s a wealth of talent waiting to be discovered.

“It takes a little bit of effort to discover us and it doesn’t mean you have to spend lots of money – just a few pounds here and there.”

Sherrilyn says community support means “absolutely everything” to her and continued: “Without local support, I don’t exist – it’s as simple as that.”

The Cake Hole is proud to be part of the diverse business community Northampton has to offer, and Sherrilyn has enjoyed connecting with a number of other producers over the years.

Join us tomorrow as we continue the countdown to Small Business Saturday by spotlighting some of the amazing independents at the heart of Northampton.

To find out more about The Cake Hole, visit the business’ Facebook and Instagram pages.