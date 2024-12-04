Small Business Saturday: ‘If you don’t use us you’ll lose us,’ says founder of ‘shop with a difference’

As we draw closer to Small Business Saturday (December 7), a founder has shared the poignant message that if the community does not use independents they will sadly lose them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Heart & Soul Candle Co. was established by Tanya Russo from her home in Weston Favell, before opening at Whilton Locks Garden Village in March.

The business sells candles, skincare and perfume ranges and Tanya hopes her natural products offer a hug to her customers’ homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After some disappointing candle purchases, Tanya began experimenting and making her own in the autumn of 2018. She continued throughout the pandemic as a form of escapism.

The Heart & Soul Candle Co. was established by Tanya Russo from her home in Weston Favell, before opening at Whilton Locks Garden Village in March.

It was not until March 2021 when Tanya took the plunge to launch her website and attend markets, and she says the business was “created from the need for a moment of calm amongst the chaos”.

Tanya’s aim for Heart & Soul was to help customers turn their homes into “comfortable, cosy and safe sanctuaries” with her products.

“People need to know the importance of us small businesses within the community,” Tanya told the Chronicle & Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like to think I’m not just a shop, I offer a place to talk, relax and see a friendly face. When people come in for half an hour for a mooch, I’m not expecting them to buy something.

The business sells candles, skincare and perfume ranges and Tanya hopes her natural products offer a hug to her customers’ homes.

“People moan that big retailers are closing down and high streets are becoming so sparse, but if they don’t use us they will lose us. We won’t be able to offer these unique things to customers.”

Tanya is proud to offer unique gifts that she believes customers would not be able to purchase from big name brands – and offers a personalised service by accommodating requests for items that may not be on the shelves.

“When we say we do a happy dance when people purchase from independents, we actually do,” said Tanya.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Big retailers don’t worry about that. They aren’t handmaking products, they’re not made with love and care. Small businesses appreciate each and every customer.”

The founder is “really proud” to be part of Northampton’s diverse range of businesses, and has loved immersing herself in the community since opening her shop in March.

Tanya said: “We still get new customers just learning about us through word of mouth, as well as returning customers.”

She believes it is the fact that all her products are handmade and she is so well versed in the ingredients which sets her small business apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I tell them I make everything, some people stand there in shock,” she said. “I also run workshops here, or people can make or hand paint a candle. You don’t need to book onto events, my door is always open.

“When people walk through the door, they compliment the smell and the vibe. People are welcome to come in and relax for a little while, even if it’s just smelling candles – and that’s what I wanted to achieve.”

Join us tomorrow as we continue the countdown to Small Business Saturday by spotlighting some of the amazing independents at the heart of Northampton.

For more information, visit the Heart & Soul Candle Co. on Facebook here.