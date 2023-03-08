Small bit of Northampton's history successfully salvaged from fire-ravaged 168-year-old building

A small bit of Northampton’s history has been salvaged from an historic 168-year-old building which was destroyed in a fire.

The Network Rail Depot building in Far Cotton was destroyed in a blaze on Tuesday, June 28 and later demolished in November.

At the peak of the blaze, there were around 40 firefighters in attendance trying to get the fire under control.

The engine shed at the Network Rail Depot in Far Cotton was destroyed by a fire in June

Eyewitnesses reported thick clouds of smoke billowing from the building. Residents were told to remain inside their homes and keep all windows and doors closed.

After a devastating two hour ordeal, firefighters had extinguished the blaze by 8.30pm.

Nine months on from the incident, Labour councillor Emma Roberts (Delapre and Rushmere ward) and Chair of Northampton Transport Heritage, Graham Croucher, have managed to salvage items from the site.

Councillor Roberts said: “I have managed with Network Rail to secure some small remnants from the building following the Engine Shed fire. They agreed to salvage the items as part of the demolition.

"The museum has now agreed to store these items pending further conversation with regards to their use and display celebrating the historic Engine Shed and the history of the town’s development.

"When the fire took place I was really keen to see whether we could achieve something good out of something bad. So many people were deeply saddened by the loss of this history.”

Graham Croucher, Chair of Northampton Transport Heritage said; “This is a good news heritage story for a change after such a devastating incident that all but destroyed the historic engine shed. Yes, it is small crumbs of comfort, but it shows what can be achieved when people work hard together.

"We are delighted that the museum service is still able to store important items such as these remnants that formed part of our transport history, working people’s history and the towns development.