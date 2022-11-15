DEMOLITION of 168-year-old Network Rail Depot building in Northampton begins

The demolition of a fire-ravaged 168-year-old Network Rail Depot building in Northampton started today (Tuesday, November 15).

Demolition crews began bringing down the Network Rail Depot in Cotton End, Far Cotton, which will take around 10 days in total.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Our engineers have started to safely take down the former engine shed at Northampton depot which was gutted by fire in the summer. It’s expected the demolition work will take around 10 days to complete. We will try to salvage as many architectural features as possible for preservation by the local heritage group so the building’s historical significance can be documented and remembered by future generations.”

The engine shed at the Network Rail Depot in Far Cotton is being demolished over the next 10 days

What happened?

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue (NFRS) crews were called to a blaze at the Network Rail Depot at around 6.20pm on Tuesday, June 28.

At the peak of the blaze, there were around 40 firefighters in attendance trying to get the fire under control.

Eyewitnesses reported thick clouds of smoke billowing from the building. Residents were told to remain inside their homes and keep all windows and doors closed.

After a devastating two hour ordeal, firefighters had extinguished the blaze by 8.30pm.

An NFRS spokeswoman said no one was inside the building and there were no casualties.

Reacting to the fire, one elderly Far Cotton resident said: “It’s part of Northampton. It’s going to be missed. It’s a shame. It was an eyesore to some but it was architecture to me.”