Sleepout by Northampton sixth form students raised more than £1,800 for homelessness charity

A sleepout by a group of Northampton sixth form students has raised over £1,800 to tackle homelessness in the town.

18 students and four staff members from Thomas Becket Catholic School, in Becket Way, took part in their ‘sleepout for hope’ on November 4, and it raised a total of £1,826.

Victoria Donovan head of sixth form said: “I’m so unbelievably proud of them. They’re a credit to themselves and the school. I know they’re going to do great things in the future as members of society.”

The idea was sparked during a discussion about the passing of George Murray, a well-known homeless man in the town. “They were reflecting on how sad it is and just how many people still struggle with homelessness,” said Victoria.

The students approached their head of sixth form about the idea of holding a sleepout, to experience the reality of cold evenings and raise money for the cause. Soon after, the Hope Centre came in to do an assembly to educate the students.

Victoria said they did a “brilliant job” and were “shocked at how challenging the cold and damp conditions were”, but they “did not complain or moan, got stuck into the evening, and recognised the importance of what they were doing”.

“They did not want to let down those who had been generous and there was a sense of camaraderie,” added Victoria.

The students set a target of £500 to raise, and they were “shocked to more than exceed their expectations”.

Victoria says they were “incredibly proud of themselves” and following the assembly hosted by the Hope Centre, they knew just how much the fundraising was needed with the rising cost of living.

They also hosted mufti events to build on the funds raised by the sleepout and those who were not able to take part were generous with their donations of hats, scarves, hot chocolate and money.

Though the students have done smaller events to raise awareness and funds for important causes, this is their first big fundraiser and Victoria is “really behind the students having an awareness of life outside their own”.

Thomas Becket hopes to host another two fundraisers in the near future, one of which will focus on mental health struggles among teens.