Tributes paid to well-known Northampton homeless man who sadly died this week

Tributes have been paid to a well-known homeless man in Northampton who has sadly died this week.

George Murray, who was well-known around Northampton town centre, reportedly died on Wednesday (September 21) after going into critical care.

Stan Robertson, of Northampton homeless organisation Project 16:15, paid a heartfelt tribute to George.

George Murray speaking to the BBC back in 2020. Photo: BBC.

He said: "We have known him as a charity for five years, many of our team for a lot longer, as have other street service providers.

"George, like all those we are privileged to serve, and all those we have lost to the streets, was a man who despite not being able to see his value beyond the circumstances he found himself, was a man who held immense worth to us, and who so often brightened up our day with his cheeky smile.

"We are proud to have been instrumental in his decision, after so many years, to go into accommodation, and proud to have been a part of the support service around him.

"Ourselves, alongside other street providers, are currently looking into how we can put together and support his funeral."

A Facebook group called George Murray: In Rememberance has been set up by Stan which is inviting people to share any official fundraisers, personal thoughts, tributes, memories and pictures.

The Facebook page reads: "The loss of George has been felt across Northampton, with many wanting to support and be part of his farewell, but not knowing where to turn.

"Any information allowed to be shared, any official fundraisers, along with personal thoughts, tributes, memories and pictures are welcome here.

"All we ask is that we remember, when everything is said and done, this man who so many knew, held in himself the same value, the same worth as each one of us, and therefore his dignity is upheld and respect is maintained."

Alex Copeland CEO of Northampton Hope Centre said every death of a person affected by homelessness is a “tragic” loss.

He said: "Hope, along with partner organisations, strives daily to prevent [death] through its tireless work in supporting the homeless community.

"The impact of being homeless for sustained periods of time significantly increases the risks of people dying young, with an average death of 47 years old for men, and even lower for homeless women at 43."

The CEO added that it is “vital” to act quickly to provide support for the homeless and called on the public to keep donating to the Hope Centre so it can reduce 'these tragic deaths in the future'.

Nicola Frost, from Northampton, got in touch with Chronicle & Echo to pay tribute to George.

She said: "Everyone knows him and how lovely kind and polite he always was, he never asked for a thing and was grateful for even a smile or a conversation.

"He touched a lot of hearts. Town won’t be the same without him."