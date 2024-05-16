Sister duo ‘overwhelmed’ as salon shortlisted for seven awards just over a year on from opening in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sister duo has been left “overwhelmed” as their salon has been shortlisted for seven different awards by three separate organisations just over a year on from opening in the town.

The pair had been looking for the perfect location to start this venture for around a decade, with both of them being highly experienced in different areas of the industry.

Stacey specialises in hairdressing and Michala is a nail tech and beautician, but they hoped to offer everything under one roof and join forces.

Bailey’s & Co., located in Home Farm Drive, was opened by sisters Stacey and Michala Bailey in March last year with the aim of making clients feel “empowered and confident”.

A big premises with good parking that was near to Stacey’s home in Buckton Fields became available and she described how everything aligned and was “meant to be”.

Bailey’s & Co. houses 18 employees who all specialise in different aspects of hair or beauty, which has seen the “one-stop shop” go from strength to strength ever since.

The salon has been shortlisted four times at the prestigious UK Hair & Beauty Awards, in the hair extension specialist, new salon of the year, salon decor, and best for blonde categories.

Bailey’s & Co. has also been shortlisted in two categories at the NG Hair & Beauty Awards, including best beauty salon and best hair salon in the Midlands.

Though the salon did not win in the best hair salon category at the recent Muddy Stilettos Awards, Bailey’s & Co. was proud to make the shortlist across Northamptonshire, Rutland and Leicestershire.

When asked how it feels to receive this level of recognition just a year on from launching the salon, Stacey told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s actually super overwhelming. I can’t believe how amazing everything’s gone, it’s been a wild ride.

“It’s been hectic to get the salon set up and with 18 staff, there’s a lot to keep on top of. It makes it all worth it with this recognition.”

Stacey shared that she and Michala put in hours of work behind the scenes that clients do not see.

“We get compliments all the time about how wonderful our staff are, people are comfortable, and they love their hair and beauty treatments,” said Stacey. “It’s so lovely to hear feedback.”

The salon is not just about providing high quality hair and beauty treatments, but “creating a sense of empowerment and self-love in every person” who walks through the doors.

“We’ve seen firsthand the transformative impact that a positive salon experience can have on confidence and self-esteem,” Stacey previously told this newspaper. “And we’re honoured to play a role in that journey.”

As the business continues to push its name out there, across Northampton and beyond, the sisters feel grateful that some clients already travel the distance to visit them.

“It would be absolutely amazing and overwhelming if we did win,” said Stacey. “It’d be surreal. We’ve only been open for just over a year and built it from nothing.”