Two sisters from Northampton are “so proud” that they will soon be celebrating a year since their salon opened, which continues to make clients feel “empowered and confident”.

Bailey’s & Co., located in Home Farm Drive, was opened by sisters Stacey and Michala Bailey on March 14 last year.

The pair had been looking for the “perfect location” to start this venture for around a decade, with both of them being highly experienced in different areas of the industry.

Stacey specialises in hairdressing and Michala is a nail tech and beautician, but they hoped to offer everything under one roof and “join forces”.

A big premises with good parking that was near to Stacey’s home in Buckton Fields became available and she described how everything aligned and was “meant to be”.

“We’re a one-stop shop for everything hair and beauty,” Stacey told the Chronicle & Echo. “There isn’t anything we don’t do. Our ethos was that we wanted everyone to be able to get a bit of what they wanted.”

Bailey’s & Co. houses 18 employees who all specialise in different aspects of hair or beauty, which has seen customers spoiled for choice over the past year.

Stacey said: “What started as a vision to create a space where women feel empowered, confident and beautiful has blossomed into a thriving reality.

“As we reflect on the past year, we’re incredibly grateful for the support of our clients, the dedication of our talented team, and the opportunity to make a difference to the lives of women in our community.

“Our salon isn’t just about hair and beauty, it’s about creating a sense of empowerment and self-love in every woman who walks through our doors.”

They have strived to create an environment where “everyone feels valued, respected and celebrated” and, as a female-led business, they strongly believe in the power of women supporting women.

“We’ve seen first-hand the transformative impact that a positive salon experience can have on confidence and self-esteem,” Stacey added. “And we’re honoured to play a role in that journey.”

Stacey and Michala have been “blown away” by the support of the local Buckton Fields community, who have continually praised what they offer.

When asked what she believes customers like most about the salon experience, Stacey said: “The environment, comfort and we really try our hardest to make everybody feel individual and special.

“Our key thing is consultations, so they 100 percent feel secure that we know what they want.”

Stacey shared it is “surreal” that they are soon to celebrate one year open. “We’re so grateful,” she said. “We’re really proud of what we’ve achieved and grateful to have created the space.”

The sisters’ proudest achievement is building a team of “incredible people” to work alongside.

“Everyone has their own talents,” said Stacey. “It’s difficult to find hard working, lovely and genuine people. We’re really lucky.”

The hope for Bailey’s & Co. in 2024 is to keep growing and begin focusing on the academy side of the business.

Now the salon is established and running comfortably, the sister duo would like to “spread their love for what they do” across Northampton – through a range of masterclasses to share their expertise.