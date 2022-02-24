A Northamptonshire school will remain shut for a second day on Thursday (February 24) after repairs to a broken water pipe took longer than hoped.

Campion School and Language College in Bugbrooke told students to stay at home on Wednesday (February 23) after a broken pipe left the site without heating, hot water and drinking water.

Headteacher Patricia Hammond hoped to have youngsters back in their classrooms today after making the "difficult decision" to close but has been forced to postpone the return for another 24 hours.

Campion School in Bugbrooke remains closed on Thursday following repairs to a broken water pipe

In a social media post last night, Ms Hammond said: "Repairs to the mains water supply pipe have been completed successfully, however we have been advised not to run the water supply through the pipe until the solvent has had a long enough time to set or we are at risk of creating further damage.

"Unfortunately, this means that we are unable to open the school to both staff and students.

"We apologise that we were unable to offer a live learning experience to all students today due to the unexpected nature of the emergency closure.

"Staff were only informed of the decision to close after the end of the school day, leaving very little time to plan and modify teaching materials to suit a virtual delivery.

"On Thursday, all students will be expected to attend tutor time and all timetabled lessons virtually via Google Classroom.

"In the event of staff absence, we will make every effort to invite classes requiring cover to join another group in the same subject to ensure they too can benefit from a live lesson with a subject specialist teacher.

"We are assured the repair work will be completed tomorrow so hope to be able to open as normal on Friday (February 25).

"We will of course continue to update parents as soon as we have more information."