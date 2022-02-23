Northamptonshire school forced to close due to a broken water pipe

A Northamptonshire school has been forced to close due to the main water pipe being broken.

Campion School and Language College in Bugbrooke is shut to all students today (Wednesday, February 23) as the mains water pipe is broken, meaning the whole site will be without heating, hot water and drinking water.

In a statement posted on social media, the headteacher says it was a 'difficult decision' to close the school. Lessons for some year groups and independent work for others will be delivered via virtual classrooms.

Headteacher, Ms Patricia Hammond, said: "Unfortunately, external contractors have today (February 22) broken the mains water pipe on the school site.

"This feeds the plant room for heating, hot water and our mains drinking water for the whole site.

"Therefore, for the welfare of our students and staff I have had to make the difficult decision to close the site to everyone.

"In order to support our year 11 and year 13 students who will sit external examinations this year, staff will be delivering normal timetabled lessons virtually via google classroom.

"All other year groups will be set work to complete independently on google classroom.

"We hope to reopen on Thursday (February 24), however this will be confirmed as soon as we have more information.

"Please be assured that school will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so."