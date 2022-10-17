School pupils and staff join forces with Litter Wombles to clear up Northampton community

Students and a staff from a Northampton school joined forces with the Litter Wombles to clear up part of town.

Northampton Academy encouraged students to get involved with the litter pick on Saturday (October 15) as part of the school’s character education programme: ‘Community Matters’.

A group of students who represent the school's community action committee came up with the idea to raise awareness of the issue of littering in the local community, as well as to help clean up the environment.

Together with regular litter pickers from the Northants Litter Wombles, the group managed to collect a whopping 42 bags of litter in just an hour.

Chris Clyne principal at Northampton Academy, who took part in the event, said: “I would like to extend my thanks to all those who came along on Saturday.

“It was wonderful to see our school join forces with the Northants Wombles to help make a difference to our local environment.

“It was staggering to see how much litter was collected. In the space of just an hour, we managed to collect 42 bags of litter, three shopping trollies and various large items of debris from across the local area.

Litter pickers from Northampton Academy and Northants Litter Wombles collected 42 bags of rubbish.

“I hope that our collective efforts have made a positive impact and we look forward to continuing this work further.”

Northampton Academy is inviting members of the public to join another litter picking event on November 5. Participants need to arrive at the school by 9.30am.

