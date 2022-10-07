Northampton primary school pupils get hands-on at archaeology site

A group of primary school children from Northampton got hands-on experience of a working archaeology site.

Collingtree CE Primary School visited the archaeology site at Bovis & Linden (Vistry) Homes’ housing development site in Collingtree Park.

Children got to see some finds that the archaeologists have discovered over recent months. Many of these were Roman artefacts that are approximately 1800 years old.

Some of the finds that children from Collingtree Primary School were shown.

The team talked to the children how the site is excavated and showed them tools they use, techniques that ensure the artefacts remain intact and the clues that they use to help them know where to dig. The team also showed the children some of the buildings, ovens, walls, and other larger features of the settlement that was discovered.

Lisa Witheyman head of school at Collingtree CE Primary School said: “We were so lucky to be involved in the dig. To be able to handle objects dug from the ground such a short distance from school was amazing.

“The questions that children asked, the responses that they gave, and the engagement of all children was a pleasure to see. We even had some children announce that they would like to be archaeologists in the future.

“Many children came away with small pieces of flint that they discovered as we walked, and one pupil was lucky enough to have a piece that one of the team dated as 5000 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children got a hands-on experience.

“Whilst talking to one group, some small segments of pottery were seen in the soil and retrieved. We were allowed to keep them for our collection of Roman artefacts at school. “

Paul Carvey, senior project manager from Vistry Homes added: “On a personal level I would like to thank the pupils for their impeccable behaviour throughout and for the quality and diversity of questions raised. It really made the day so very enjoyable. The ‘buy in’ from some of the pupils was particularly impressive.”