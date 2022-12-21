A social media group that facilitates present donations for families in need across Northampton has helped make sure hundreds of children have something to open on Christmas morning.

‘Santa’s Little Helpers’ is a Facebook group that was set up by Boughton mum-of-two, Emma Miller, in 2020. Members of the group can post toys and gifts they wish to donate for free to others, which can then be claimed and given as presents.

This year is the third year of the group - which now has 5,235 members - and Emma says it has been “another successful year”, with many recipients thanking the group’s “kindness and generosity”. She estimates that hundreds of donations have been facilitated by the group this Christmas.

Founder Emma Miller (pictured) says hundreds of donations have been distributed this year.

In feedback to Emma, one recipient said: “I have an eight-year-old daughter, a 16-year-old daughter and a son who has just turned 18.

“My hours at work have been cut, which meant a huge drop in income. I was so worried about Christmas and up until today I did not have a single present for them to open.

“Thanks to the kindness and generosity of people in this group, my little girl now has loads to open including books and teddies.

“I was feeling like a complete failure, but the kindness of people in this group has meant so much. I hope this time next year I will be in a position to return the favour.”

Emma says it is comments like these that show “the reality of what people are facing”.

The 36-year-old said: “When you’re just approving posts, it can feel like an admin, but when you hear feedback you realise the impact it has. It’s rewarding.”

This year has also seen relationships built, as one volunteer - Benedetta Garba - has coordinated collections for some donors who cannot wait in. Emma wants to thank Benedetta as when people have collected donations they have also opened up to her about their struggles and often stayed for a cup of tea.

