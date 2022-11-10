The ‘Santa’s Little Helpers’ group is back for a third year to help parents and families in need across Northampton this Christmas.

Members of the Facebook group can post toys they wish to donate for free to others, which can then be claimed and given as presents, in the hope of supporting each other through “another tough Christmas financially”.

The group currently has more than 4,700 members and founder Emma Miller was only anticipating it to be a one off in 2019 – but the demand is now higher than ever with the pressure of the cost of living crisis.

Founder Emma Miller (pictured) says “we’re just at the start of the cost of living crisis and although she only planned to open the group for one year, it is just as important – if not more – to open it for the third time".

Emma, a 36-year-old mother of two from Boughton, said: “We’re just at the start of the cost of living crisis and although I only planned to open the group for one year, it is just as important – if not more – to open it for the third time.

“There were people waiting for the group to be opened this year to donate and although it’s only been open for a couple of weeks, I approve posts about donations everyday and it has benefited many people already.”

This year, Emma has also introduced the ‘Santa’s Little Helpers Wellbeing Hub’. Although the founder is currently “finding her feet with it”, she set it up as “an outlet for people to connect”.

So far, individuals have shared good deals they have seen in supermarkets and shops, which they think others will benefit from, but it is also a space to support each other.

“We’ve had a lot of comments from people worrying about giving their children a Christmas like they did last year – and it’s not only that, but just surviving in these difficult times,” said Emma. “Parents experience the pressure of making Christmas special.”

Emma says there is one group member who continually goes above and beyond for others, and that is Benedetta Garba. Emma has been “amazed” by her generosity in collecting and taking donations to people who are not in a position to do so themselves.

“Benedetta is struggling herself, but never fails to support and listen to people open up to her about what they’re experiencing. She puts others first,” said Emma.