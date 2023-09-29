News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Salon owner says she will be thinking of her late mother every step of her Strictly Northampton journey

“I’ll be thinking of my mum when I put my dancing shoes on. It makes me emotional just thinking about it. We’re all touched by cancer in some way”
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A salon owner has shared that she will be thinking of her late mother throughout every step of her Strictly Northampton journey.

Natalie Faulkner, who founded Beauty Withinn around a decade-and-a-half ago, is nearing her £1,000 fundraising target for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Most recently, Natalie and her Beauty Withinn team hosted a wellbeing day – where a £10 donation saw customers receive massages, facials, reflexology or healing.

Natalie Faulkner, pictured second from left, is one of the 36 contestants taking part in this year's Strictly Northampton.Natalie Faulkner, pictured second from left, is one of the 36 contestants taking part in this year's Strictly Northampton.
Natalie Faulkner, pictured second from left, is one of the 36 contestants taking part in this year's Strictly Northampton.
Most Popular

“Our customers could do good and feel good,” said Natalie, who has so far raised £850 but wants to donate as much as she can.

The recent wellbeing day, on September 24, raised £250 and more prizes were donated to the ongoing raffles Natalie is organising to bump up her funds.

When asked what made her want to take part in Strictly Northampton 2023, Natalie said: “Something took over me and I realised, at 46, I need something to challenge me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I want to give back because I lost my mum and nan to cancer.

Natalie and the Beauty Withinn team most recently held a wellbeing day, where visitors donated in exchange for a treatment.Natalie and the Beauty Withinn team most recently held a wellbeing day, where visitors donated in exchange for a treatment.
Natalie and the Beauty Withinn team most recently held a wellbeing day, where visitors donated in exchange for a treatment.

“I’ll be thinking of my mum when I put my dancing shoes on. It makes me emotional just thinking about it. We’re all touched by cancer in some way.”

Natalie shared that she came across a social media post about applying for this year’s competition and had the urge to go for it.

“Why not?” she questioned. “I didn’t think I was going to be accepted but it’s absolutely amazing. It’s amazing to give back to such a special charity, which is always there for people when they go through things no one wants to.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the fact training is yet to begin, Natalie has already made some “wonderful” friends throughout the process.

She added that Andrzej Mialkowski, the organiser of Strictly Northampton, is “amazing” and has a “heart of gold”.

“I want to make it clear I’ve never danced,” said Natalie, jokingly. “I’ve always had two left feet.”

Customers have even made donations in exchange for seeing Natalie in her new dancing shoes – and she says she would not be surprised if outsiders have already seen her dancing around the salon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked how it feels that so many people are behind her in her Strictly journey, Natalie said: “It touches my heart and makes me emotional. It’s nice to see that community spirit and love. I’m humbled.”

The salon owner shared she is nervous to begin training next month, as it has finally set in what she has signed herself up for on November 25.

“It’s not about the winning,” said Natalie. “We’re all winners to be able to be there and give back to an amazing local charity.”

The annual competitive dancing show has raised more than £2 million for local charities since its launch in 2010. Now in its twelfth year, it has secured its biggest line-up yet – with 36 couples set to perform.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Excitement is building as the record-breaking line up of couples get ready to begin eight weeks of training and rehearsals in October.

To make a donation to Natalie’s Strictly Northampton journey in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice, visit her online page here.

Related topics:Northampton