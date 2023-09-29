Salon owner says she will be thinking of her late mother every step of her Strictly Northampton journey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A salon owner has shared that she will be thinking of her late mother throughout every step of her Strictly Northampton journey.

Natalie Faulkner, who founded Beauty Withinn around a decade-and-a-half ago, is nearing her £1,000 fundraising target for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Most recently, Natalie and her Beauty Withinn team hosted a wellbeing day – where a £10 donation saw customers receive massages, facials, reflexology or healing.

Natalie Faulkner, pictured second from left, is one of the 36 contestants taking part in this year's Strictly Northampton.

“Our customers could do good and feel good,” said Natalie, who has so far raised £850 but wants to donate as much as she can.

The recent wellbeing day, on September 24, raised £250 and more prizes were donated to the ongoing raffles Natalie is organising to bump up her funds.

When asked what made her want to take part in Strictly Northampton 2023, Natalie said: “Something took over me and I realised, at 46, I need something to challenge me.

“I want to give back because I lost my mum and nan to cancer.

Natalie and the Beauty Withinn team most recently held a wellbeing day, where visitors donated in exchange for a treatment.

“I’ll be thinking of my mum when I put my dancing shoes on. It makes me emotional just thinking about it. We’re all touched by cancer in some way.”

Natalie shared that she came across a social media post about applying for this year’s competition and had the urge to go for it.

“Why not?” she questioned. “I didn’t think I was going to be accepted but it’s absolutely amazing. It’s amazing to give back to such a special charity, which is always there for people when they go through things no one wants to.”

Despite the fact training is yet to begin, Natalie has already made some “wonderful” friends throughout the process.

She added that Andrzej Mialkowski, the organiser of Strictly Northampton, is “amazing” and has a “heart of gold”.

“I want to make it clear I’ve never danced,” said Natalie, jokingly. “I’ve always had two left feet.”

Customers have even made donations in exchange for seeing Natalie in her new dancing shoes – and she says she would not be surprised if outsiders have already seen her dancing around the salon.

When asked how it feels that so many people are behind her in her Strictly journey, Natalie said: “It touches my heart and makes me emotional. It’s nice to see that community spirit and love. I’m humbled.”

The salon owner shared she is nervous to begin training next month, as it has finally set in what she has signed herself up for on November 25.

“It’s not about the winning,” said Natalie. “We’re all winners to be able to be there and give back to an amazing local charity.”

Excitement is building as the record-breaking line up of couples get ready to begin eight weeks of training and rehearsals in October.