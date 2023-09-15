Rehearsals soon to begin for ‘biggest and best’ Strictly Northampton show to date, with £11,000 already raised

Watch more videos on Shots!

Rehearsals are soon to begin for the contestants taking part in the “biggest and best” Strictly Northampton show to date.

The annual competitive dancing show has raised more than £2 million for local charities since its launch in 2010. Now in its twelfth year, it has secured its biggest line-up yet – with 36 couples set to perform.

The show was founded by professional dancer Andrzej Mialkowski to raise money for BBC’s Children in Need, and he has continued organising and producing the competition annually ever since.

Excitement is building as the record-breaking line up of couples get ready to begin eight weeks of training and rehearsals in October.

The process gives the contestants the chance to socialise, make new friends and raise money for a charity close to the hearts of the people of Northampton in the run up to Christmas.

This year’s chosen charity is Cynthia Spencer Hospice, which the show has already raised more than £400,000 for over the past decade.

More than £11,000 has already been raised of the £50,000 target and each novice dancer has to raise £1,000 for the cause – which will provide specialist palliative care for people with life-limiting conditions and their families across the county.

Andrzej, from Poland, has danced since the age of 10 and competed in competitions across Europe, before he set up his hugely successful dance school ‘Step by Step’ in England in 2005.

He also launched a project called Dancing Schools UK, which teaches dance to primary school students and enables them to enter contests judged by Strictly stars, including AJ Pritchard.

Step by Step gives eight weeks of Latin and ballroom lessons to the Strictly contestants in the run up to the big show at the Royal & Derngate on November 25.

The show is always a sell out, with more than 1,000 people who typically come to watch.

When asked how preparation is going and if excitement is building ahead of the start of training, Andrzej said: “It’s always a room of people who are really enthusiastic and want to do it.

“The dancers love it and really want to be part of a great show. Everyone is looking forward to it.”

Andrzej says the eight weeks of training is going to be “hard work”, but worth it for such an occasion to raise money for a worthy cause.

Each of the couples will perform one ballroom and one Latin-American dance, with elements of freestyle throughout the show too.

“It’s amazing,” said Andrzej when asked how important events like these are in creating community spirit and bringing everyone together.

As “one of the biggest charity dance showcases”, it promises quality performances, glitz and glamour, and is suitable for all the family to attend.

Keep your eyes peeled for when the judging panel is released in due course, and for more coverage from this newspaper in the run up to the showcase at the end of November.