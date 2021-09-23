Safety inspectors give GPs the okay to return after Northampton surgery struck by car

Greenview Surgery will be open again on Thursday morning

Doctors displaced by some dodgy driving are back behind their rightful desks just a day after having to decamp from their Northampton surgery.

GPs in Greenview Surgery, who look after 10,000 patients, were forced to move house after a car drove into part of their building.

The building in Hazeldene Road was declared unsafe and early indications suggested they might be gone for a while as Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group promised weekly updates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a spokesman for the practice confirmed last night: "We have had some good news from our building inspection and we will be operating as normal from Thurdsay morning.

"Please be patient with us while we are catching up after the disruption of events this week, and only attend the surgery in person if we have asked you to.

"If you require an appointment, please use the online triage form on our website or call us between the hours of 8am-11am."