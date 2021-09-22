Freak accident shuts Northampton doctors surgery affecting 10,000 patients

Greenview Surgery

Doctors looking after around 10,000 patients at a Northampton surgery have been left temporarily homeless following a freak accident.

Building inspectors declared Greenview Surgery in Links View unsafe after it was struck by a car on Tuesday (September 21).

Local health chiefs say the medical team will be operating out of Leicester Terrace Health Centre, nearly two miles away in Semilong, until further notice.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which is responsible for providing primary healthcare services in the county said: "Thankfully no one was harmed and emergency services were on site. But the building is currently deemed unsafe and we strongly advise that patients do not attend the site.

"Patients will continue to be able to access GP, phone lines have been diverted and patients will be triaged and offered an appointment at Leicester Terrace Health Centre if a face-to-face appointment is required.

"Telephone and video consultations are also being offered but we would urge patients to please be mindful that if you do ring Greenview Surgery that you may experience delays.

"The situation will be reviewed on a weekly basis and we will continue to provide updates on the matter."

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue revealed two of its crews from Moulton and Mereway were called to the surgery in Hazeldene Road at just after 11am on Tuesday.

A spokesman said: "Patients and staff had all left the building and the two people in the car were unharmed.