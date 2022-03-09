A Northampton rugby club is hosting a fundraising weekend in memory of a former player who lost his battle to cancer six years ago.

Old Northamptonians Rugby Football Club (ONRFC) is hosting its first BacZac His Legacy weekend whereby players and fans are invited to wear orange and join in with activities to raise money and awareness.

BacZac was set up in memory of 20-year-old Zac Forskitt who lost his battle to cancer just seven months after being diagnosed with two forms of the disease.

Zac Forskitt during his time at ONs Rugby.

Zac, of Abington Vale, was a former player at the club for 12 years.

He was studying journalism at Nottingham Trent University when he was diagnosed with a rare form of testicular cancer and Acutemegakaryoblastic leukaemia (AMKL), a rare subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Zac’s dad, Jason Forskitt, said: “We are hoping people will join us in remembering Zac six years after he lost his battle to cancer by getting behind the charity and helping us raise as much money as we can during this weekend fundraiser.

“It is brilliant to be back raising money for BacZac His Legacy as we were unable to host any fundraisers during the pandemic.

Zac Forskitt.

“As a result of Covid-19, we lost around £80,000 that we could have raised if we were able to go ahead with our planned fundraising days and activities.

“We struggle on the anniversary of Zac’s death, so it is great to have so much going and to receive such phenomenal support whilst we remember our beloved son.”

On Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 the club will be marking the sixth anniversary of Zac passing away by wearing orange socks and donating all the profits raised from the outdoor bar and barbecue to Bac Zac.

The mini and junior ON teams will also be sporting the orange socks – which is the colour of leukaemia – during their flag bearing appearance at Franklin’s Gardens for the Northampton Saints match this Sunday.

Ahead of the ONRFC’s first team match at 3pm on Saturday, a special BacZac programme will be on sale, with the proceeds raised set to be given to the charity.

Money will also be raised from an auction of a framed England rugby shirt and a Northampton Saints rugby shirt signed by flanker Tom Wood.

Brian Briddon, vice chair of the Old Northamptonians Rugby Football Club, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting a BacZac fundraising weekend as it is a charity that is close to everyone’s heart.

“The weekend will be a great opportunity to raise awareness of how the charity helps young people battling cancer.

“We hope everyone will support the two-day fundraiser and we are encouraging people to donate as much money as possible.”

In November 2017, Zac’s parents Jason and Helen Forskitt, of Draycott Close, Northampton, along with their daughter Bethan and friend Mandy Hammersley, set up BacZac His Legacy in memory of their son Zac.

BacZac aims to improve the life conditions of young adults with cancer through the discrete gifting of small grants, high street gift cards and food vouchers.

Last year, the charity also launched a campaign to raise £250,000 to provide a coastal respite lodge to young people battling cancer and their families.

The lodge will also be available for use by bereaved families.