Northampton charity BacZac launches fundraiser to buy holiday home for families battling cancer

A Northampton charity set up by the parents of a 20-year-old who died following a cancer diagnosis has launched a campaign to raise money to buy a coastal respite lodge.

BacZac His Legacy was set up by Jason and Helen Forskitt, from Abington Vale, in 2017 after their son Zac lost his battle six months after a diagnosis of a rare form of testicular cancer and Acutemegakaryoblastic leukaemia (AMKL), which is a rare subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), in 2016.

Now to mark the charity’s fourth anniversary the founding team, which also includes Zac’s sister Bethan and friend Mandy Hammersley, is launching a campaign to raise money for a coastal holiday home to offer respite to families who are battling cancer.

Zac Forskitt died at the age of 20.

Jason said: “Our aim is to raise enough money to provide a wheel-chair accessible respite home for bereaved families, recovering cancer patients and those dealing with a diagnosis.

“We know how difficult it is and appreciate that people might not want to go abroad for a break or logistically are unable to do so.

“We want to provide a bit of luxury by the coast to help families be together and enjoy a visit to the beach in such difficult times.

“We hope everyone will get behind us and help this dream become a reality.”

Zac, a journalism student at Nottingham Trent University, underwent a course of chemotherapy and was preparing for a stem cell transplant from his sister, Bethan, when he tragically lost his battle to the disease in March 2016.

In just four years, supporters of the charity have raised £210,000 through different fundraising events, including an annual golf day, wolf runs, half marathons, music nights and a summer ball.

The funds have been used to provide grants and high street gift cards to other teenagers across the UK who are battling cancer.

Northampton Saints players Tom Collins and James Grayson are ambassadors for BacZac and knew Zac from their school days, other players including Tom Wood visited Zac while he was having treatment.

Jason added: “Zac was a massive rugby fan growing up so to have support from the Saints meant a lot to him.

“He was a dedicated Saints fan, during his treatment he still tried to attend games if he was able too.

“It was mind-blowing to see how positive Zac remained during his illness.

“It was extraordinary to see him carry on smiling throughout his tough battle with cancer.”

The charity will also host more fundraising events, with a music night taking place on Friday, November 26 2021 at Barratts Club in Northampton and a ‘Sellebrity Soccer’ match in aid of BacZac His Legacy is planned for next year.