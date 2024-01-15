Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a “rollercoaster” first six months for the new owners of a Northampton pub, who have reinstated the venue as the “hub of its village”.

The Welsh pair moved to the area to take over the business, which was not the plan until another venue fell through and they “fell in love” with The Queen Adelaide when they visited.

The Queen Adelaide, in Manor Road, Kingsthorpe, was taken over by partners Tim Phillips and Charlotte Hussell at the start of July last year.

Their aim was to restore the “village feeling” that had been lost and they are pleased it has been reinstated as “the hub of the village” – with returning and fresh faces visiting each day.

Priding themselves on good atmosphere, food and drink, The Queen Adelaide is also a great place to watch sport.

When asked how the first six months have been since he and Charlotte took over, Tim said: “It’s been a rollercoaster, it’s been great. We’ve had a lot of people come back, saying how good it is, that the atmosphere has changed and that the staff are great.”

The pair have been pleased to welcome back customers who chose not to visit the venue for as long as four years.

Describing the first half a year as an “absolutely great experience”, Tim enjoys seeing both new and familiar faces and creating a “family feeling” for all to enjoy.

The co-owner believes it is the atmosphere that keeps customers coming back for more, and Tim is now seeing larger groups utilising the space to meet up.

Not only have groups of up to 20 people enjoyed their experience, but smaller groups of old friends have taken the opportunity to reunite at The Queen Adelaide.

“We try to get to know everyone,” said Tim. “We speak to everyone and make them welcome. It’s the same for the staff.”

The venue has also been praised for its food and beer offering and the step up in cleanliness.

To continue enhancing the experience, the team is installing new furniture throughout the venue and a new big television – with sports fans in mind in particular.

“We cater for everyone,” said Tim, whose proudest achievement of the first six months is getting people back through the doors after a long while.

“It’s just been our attitude. We’re Welsh, friendly and always talk, and people like that. We’ve made it more of a family oriented venue and we had lots here for Sunday lunch yesterday.”

Though offering entertainment proved challenging initially as they are located in a residential area, Tim says there is now good communication between them and those who live nearby.

Looking to 2024, Tim shared that their praised food offering is set to change in February with a new menu.

More entertainment is on the cards and the pair would like to continue their charity work by raising a further £1,500 this year.

With renowned televised sporting events coming up, Tim shared that his “friendly banter” with regulars will continue – especially if Wales do well in the Six Nations Championship.

The main aim is to continue catering for everybody and making the most of the outside space in the hopefully warm summer months.