Customers have described a pub as “Northampton’s best kept secret”, as it has experienced a complete turnaround under new owners.

The Queen Adelaide, in Manor Road, Kingsthorpe, was taken over by partners Tim Phillips and Charlotte Hussell at the start of July this year.

The Welsh pair moved to the area to take over the business, which was not the plan until another venue fell through and they “fell in love” with The Queen Adelaide when they visited.

Their aim was to restore the “village feeling” that had been lost and Tim is pleased it has already been reinstated as “the hub of the village”.

Priding themselves on good atmosphere, food and drink, The Queen Adelaide is also a great place to watch sport – particularly with the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

The owners continue to welcome returning and fresh faces every day, with podcasts even being recorded from the venue talking about all things Northampton.

In just under two months, the locals have returned in full force – as well as families and a number of dogs, who are welcomed with open arms.

Having worked long hours to get the pub back to what it used to be, the new owners feel it has definitely been worth it with the reception they have received.

When asked what the vision was for The Queen Adelaide, Tim said: “Somewhere people come to meet friends and family. A meeting place with a great atmosphere.

“We’re still meeting different people as they have heard it’s changed for the better. It’s had a complete turnaround.”

Tim described The Queen Adelaide as a “unique place” in its area of Northampton, with a homemade food offering – including pizzas, and breakfast from Friday to Sunday.

“People have said it is one of the best breakfasts in Northampton,” said Tim.

The new addition of breakfast, from Friday to Sunday, has gone down a treat with visitors.

When asked what makes the venue different from others, Tim said: “It’s not on the main road, we’re away from the traffic and noise.

“It’s sheltered and a lovely place to be. There is a green area outside with televisions and customers have described it as a best kept secret.”

Tim and Charlotte have received an “amazing” and warm welcome from everyone that calls in.

