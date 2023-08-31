News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Customers describe pub as ‘Northampton’s best kept secret’ as it undergoes turnaround with new owners

The addition of breakfast has also been labelled among the best in the town by visitors
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 13:17 BST

Customers have described a pub as “Northampton’s best kept secret”, as it has experienced a complete turnaround under new owners.

The Queen Adelaide, in Manor Road, Kingsthorpe, was taken over by partners Tim Phillips and Charlotte Hussell at the start of July this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Welsh pair moved to the area to take over the business, which was not the plan until another venue fell through and they “fell in love” with The Queen Adelaide when they visited.

The Queen Adelaide, in Manor Road, Kingsthorpe, was taken over by partners Tim Phillips and Charlotte Hussell at the start of July this year.The Queen Adelaide, in Manor Road, Kingsthorpe, was taken over by partners Tim Phillips and Charlotte Hussell at the start of July this year.
The Queen Adelaide, in Manor Road, Kingsthorpe, was taken over by partners Tim Phillips and Charlotte Hussell at the start of July this year.
Most Popular

Their aim was to restore the “village feeling” that had been lost and Tim is pleased it has already been reinstated as “the hub of the village”.

Priding themselves on good atmosphere, food and drink, The Queen Adelaide is also a great place to watch sport – particularly with the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

The owners continue to welcome returning and fresh faces every day, with podcasts even being recorded from the venue talking about all things Northampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In just under two months, the locals have returned in full force – as well as families and a number of dogs, who are welcomed with open arms.

Having worked long hours to get the pub back to what it used to be, the new owners feel it has definitely been worth it with the reception they have received.Having worked long hours to get the pub back to what it used to be, the new owners feel it has definitely been worth it with the reception they have received.
Having worked long hours to get the pub back to what it used to be, the new owners feel it has definitely been worth it with the reception they have received.

When asked what the vision was for The Queen Adelaide, Tim said: “Somewhere people come to meet friends and family. A meeting place with a great atmosphere.

“We’re still meeting different people as they have heard it’s changed for the better. It’s had a complete turnaround.”

Tim described The Queen Adelaide as a “unique place” in its area of Northampton, with a homemade food offering – including pizzas, and breakfast from Friday to Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“People have said it is one of the best breakfasts in Northampton,” said Tim.

The new addition of breakfast, from Friday to Sunday, has gone down a treat with visitors.The new addition of breakfast, from Friday to Sunday, has gone down a treat with visitors.
The new addition of breakfast, from Friday to Sunday, has gone down a treat with visitors.

When asked what makes the venue different from others, Tim said: “It’s not on the main road, we’re away from the traffic and noise.

“It’s sheltered and a lovely place to be. There is a green area outside with televisions and customers have described it as a best kept secret.”

Tim and Charlotte have received an “amazing” and warm welcome from everyone that calls in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having worked long hours to get the pub back to what it used to be, the new owners feel it has definitely been worth it with the reception they have received.

For more information on The Queen Adelaide, check out the venue’s Facebook page here.

Related topics:QueenNorthampton