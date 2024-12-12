‘Roaring success’ for Steffans sale so far and some jewellery now has a whopping 75% off

Steffans’ biggest ever sale has been described as a “roaring success” and some jewellery has even been discounted to a whopping 75 percent off.

The discounts are set to continue until the business closes its flagship store in Northampton town centre after 48 years. The Abington Square jewellers will shut its doors for the final time on January 31.

As a last hurrah ahead of shifting their focus to the remaining Market Harborough store, Steffans launched a huge sale at the start of November in a bid to clear £2 million worth of stock.

Sales director Wes Suter, who has been involved in the business for 22 years and is the son of founder Steffan, previously described the sale as “busier than every Christmas they have ever had put together”.

Now, one month on from the start of the major discounts, he spoke to the Chronicle & Echo once again.

“The first day was like five Christmas Eves in one,” said Wes. “The queues have died down now which is a benefit for customers, but we’re still doing some great deals.”

To put into perspective just how much of a success this period has been, Wes revealed that Steffans served 900 customers on the launch day – compared to the 25 customers they used to average on a daily basis.

The sales director continued: “When we first opened the sale, we couldn’t put all the stock out as we didn’t have enough space. We keep replenishing what’s available and there’s still £1 million of stock left to sell.

“There’s now 75 percent off some of it, it’s extraordinary really as we don’t have the margins to do that.”

Talking about how he, his father and the rest of the team feel as the closure draws nearer, Wes said: “I’ve spent more time in that shop than at home, it’s definitely going to be sad.

“The reality is that we don’t have the passing trade, so we could be anywhere. 99 percent of customers have said they prefer Market Harborough. I think we realised we should have done this a long time ago, but Northampton was our first and flagship store so it’s been hard to let go.”