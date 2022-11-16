Roade parish council to award the title of Honorary Freedom to Post Office pair

The title of Honorary Freedom is the highest honour that the parish council can bestow upon individuals and Roade will be awarding two very special residents with the honour at an event on November 19.

Shamsher and Nilufa Chatur (‘Sam and Lucy’) are retiring from their thriving Post Office after more than 20 years of service and will be celebrating in style at their retirement party, where the parish council and community will be lining up to present their award and share their appreciation and best wishes with the much loved couple.

Margaret Armitage Roade resident and Post Office customer said: “Sam and Lucy are the most helpful and friendly Post Office couple. Nothing is too much trouble, they will be greatly missed by everyone.”

Post Office pair Sam and Lucy retire after 20 years of service

Sam and Lucy have brought many smiles to Roade, especially nearly 10 years ago when their post office was shut for refurbishment and then reopened as a ‘main’ Post Office, meaning the village could be quite sure of this service in the future. The reopening in 2013 was attended by Andrea Leadsom MP who gave a speech to a huge crowd that had gathered and she shared her thoughts about how important the shop was to the community.