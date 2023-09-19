REVIEW: ‘The Rockin’ Roadrunner Festival was a joyous occasion and instils community spirit in the town’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You may have already seen the pictures published from this weekend’s Rockin’ Roadrunner Festival at Abington Park – which I was lucky enough to attend for myself for the first time.

Having spoken to organiser Christine Whiley a number of times in the run up to the annual event, I knew just how much effort had been put into perfecting the day and that it is a well-anticipated gathering each year.

I arrived not long after the opening at midday and the festival was already bustling with people, most with big smiles on their faces.

Each year the free festival takes over the space near the Bandstand, all the way back to The Park Cafe to accommodate for the number of groups and families who like to attend.

The stalls were all set out in a large circle, making it easy to wander round and not miss any of them out.

With so many organisations there, doing amazing work in the disability sphere in and around Northampton, it was important that every stall was just as visible as the next.

In amongst the stalls where organisations were raising awareness of their work, there was also a craft tent, and food and refreshments.

Many came dressed in line with the 'wonderland tea party' theme. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Set back from the circle was the animal petting corner and rides, keeping many people entertained.

Having stayed for the first three hours of the event, I saw a variety of acts take to the two stages – located on opposite sides of the festival.

Both stages had crowds of people gathered to enjoy the performers and it was great to see such a positive response to everyone who took to the stage to support the occasion.

We walked in to the sound of a choir performing and it was music to my ears when they played a number of ABBA songs. This sing-a-long performance really set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

It was great to see a signer on stage, making the performances accessible to all. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

After having a wander round, we set up a picnic blanket and tucked into our delicious pizzas from Stu’s Oven – whose woodfired pizzas were a popular choice among attendees.

There was plenty of choice, with a fish and chip van, Greek food van and the Cube Cruiser also with queues of customers.

The sound of popular band Six Feet Apart, who are avid supporters of both The Rockin’ Roadrunner’s club nights and the festival, filled Abington Park early on into the afternoon.

Though many sat in front of the main stage listening, singing and clapping along, there were also groups and couples who got up to dance which was lovely to see.

We took our seats in front of the Bandstand as Six Feet Apart were finishing their set and passed over to Dance With a Difference to take to the stage.

The Hunsbury-based dance group for individuals with disabilities did not disappoint, with a number of dance routines to feel-good songs.

They also fully embraced the ‘Wonderland Tea Party’ theme and ended on an Alice-in-Wonderland-inspired performance, incorporating song, dance and acting.

The team from Inspiration FM kept the crowds happy, with feel-good music and clips from important organisations shown on the big screen between acts.

A message from radio DJ and presenter Jo Whiley, daughter of the organiser and a big supporter of the festival, was also played.

Sadly Jo could not be in attendance this year, but sent a video message to say she looks forward to her return next year.

The Rockin’ Roadrunner Festival was everything I imagined it to be – a joyous occasion that continues to instil community spirit across the town and bring everyone together year after year.

Despite the unfortunate downpour mid-way through the afternoon, this did not stop the magical and truly inclusive event from carrying on and everyone saw it through to the end.

The organisers and army of volunteers should be proud of what they achieved this year, as they continue to champion those doing important work across the disability sphere in the town and beyond.

Everyone in attendance looked as though they were having a great time, with smiles beaming from many faces.