IN PICTURES: Hundreds attend ‘magical’ and ‘inclusive’ day festival at Abington Park this weekend

The event, run with and for disabled individuals, was open for all to enjoy

Hundreds attended an annual day festival, described by the organiser as “magical” and “inclusive”, at Abington Park this weekend.

The Rockin’ Roadrunner was first set up 16 years ago at the Roadmender, for people with a range of disabilities.

The organisation hosts four ‘club nights’ a year, and an annual festival at Abington Park – with this year’s event taking place yesterday (Sunday, September 17).

Although it is a music festival run with and for disabled individuals, it was open for all to enjoy.

At the ‘Wonderland Tea Party’, there were two stages for bands, DJs and performers, stalls, rides, inflatables, an animal petting corner, craft tents, food and refreshments, chill out and sensory spaces, a tea party, free parking and fully accessible facilities – including a signer on stage.

The festival ran from midday until 5.30pm at The Bandstand in Abington Park, and there was something for people of all ages.

The event was opened with a performance from a choir, Six Feet Apart took to the stage in the early afternoon and Daisy Chain ended the day with their finale.

The Rockin’ Roadrunner was first founded by Christine Whiley in January 2007, when she and her daughter – radio DJ and presenter Jo Whiley – were wowed by a similar group in London and wanted to introduce something like it in Northampton.

Take a look at these 22 photos from The Rockin’ Roadrunner’s annual festival at Abington Park…

