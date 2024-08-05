Retired Northamptonshire nurse to host free life-saving CPR and defibrillator training event this week

A retired nurse from Hanslope is hosting a CPR and defibrillator training event this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theresa Smith invites the members of the public in Northamptonshire to learn life-saving skills for free as part of the event on Wednesday (August 7).

Volunteers from the South Central Ambulance Service, one of the ten NHS ambulance trusts in England, will lead the event and host the demonstrations at Hanslope Village Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theresa, the Hart and Soul Community Choir chairperson, said: “I'm an ex-nurse, so I know how important it is to start CPR and get access to a defibrillator as soon as possible.

Theresa Smith pictured.

“The event is open to anybody in the immediate vicinity to come along. It may save a life. It may save a relative's life. It may save a child's life. I just want to give people that basic skill and understanding.”

A few months ago, Theresa heard on BBC Radio Northampton about a man who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while rehearsing with the Northampton Male Voice Choir.

The man’s life was saved by his colleagues, who swiftly provided first aid, including the necessary deployment of a defibrillator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story moved Theresa so much that she decided to organise an event to ensure that more people would be ready to offer assistance in similar situations.

“What would happen if we were in choir practice and something happened to one of our choir members? How would we cope?” said Theresa.

People are invited to attend the event at Hanslope Village Hall this Wednesday at 7.30pm.

“It would be great for anybody to just turn up.

“So far, I've got 36 people attending the event on Wednesday, which I think is fantastic,” said Theresa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theresa hopes that an additional defibrillator is going to be installed in the village soon.

There are currently three defibrillators in the village of Hanslope — in High Street, Castlethorpe Road, and Long Street Road.

“Long Street at Hanslope is a long street, and that was another thing that concerned me. How quickly could someone get to any of those points to get a defibrillator? It would be quite a challenge, to be quite honest,” said Theresa.