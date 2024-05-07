Restaurant and pub with five decades under its belt ponders what it means to run a successful hospitality venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular restaurant, inn and country house hotel with five decades under its belt has pondered what contributes to running a successful hospitality venue in the county.

The Pytchley Inn, in West Haddon, was first opened in 1973 by Jim Demetri and it has since evolved to offer a relaxed and informal dining experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim still plays an important role in the business 50 years later, as well as his wife Tracy Demetri who “steers the ship built on the legacy Jim created”.

The Pytchley Inn, in West Haddon, was first opened in 1973 by Jim Demetri and it has since evolved to offer a relaxed and informal dining experience.

She was also asked what customers like most about the experience offered at The Pytchley and did not hesitate in saying “consistency” is key.

Tracy says that when people think of your venue for a certain dish – such as pie, steak or fish and chips for example – and recommend it to others, the experience has to remain the same every time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are now more discerning about service,” Tracy added. “They want to feel as if their custom matters. We offer a warm welcome, professional service and value for money. It’s about the staff you’ve got and how they make customers feel welcomed and valued when they walk in.”

The popular restaurant, inn and country house hotel celebrated five decades of success last year.

The Pytchley also prides itself on the “diverse” choice of food and drink on offer.

Tracy said: “We offer a wide variety that suits different purses and tastes. If a generational family visits, the grandparents will enjoy it as much as you and your children. You won’t have spent a fortune and will have had a good home-cooked meal that everyone enjoyed.”

She agreed it is all these factors that have contributed to the venue’s longevity, especially as they react quickly to changes in trends – something larger venues and chains struggle with more so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jim especially has been very on the ball and brave about making necessary changes,” Tracy praised.

With an increased demand to sit outside, The Pytchley may soon introduce a garden menu full of snacking and sharing finger food, and nibbles to enjoy with drinks.

Offering value for money is even more important when the team believes they have to compete with more than just pubs, restaurants and hotels. It is now garden centres, destination events venues and retail villages that do just as well.

The Pytchley has continued its £12.50 lunch offer, whereby visitors can enjoy a moderately portioned special and a dessert for the price.

The choice of specials changes fortnightly and Tracy described the deal as “very well supported” as some people visit a couple of times each week to make the most of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another change Tracy mentioned was the greater demand from people with dietary requirements, such as vegetarian and gluten-free options.

As their food is all home-cooked, they have tried to ensure as many of the meals are gluten-free as possible. They also stock gluten-free beers and wines.

The venue has now facilitated a dog-friendly area at the bar, as well as noticing that more and more people like to sit outdoors to enjoy their food and drink.

“We’re looking to launch a garden menu,” said Tracy. “It’ll be scaled back snacking and sharing finger food, and nibbles to enjoy with an informal drink.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another interesting factor that Tracy believes has contributed to The Pytchley’s longevity is the 18 ensuite rooms available on site.

“We’ve had an increase in demand for accommodation from people working away from home, or getting together for parties and celebrations,” she said. “People like to stay in a comfortable room and not worry about getting a taxi home.

“The diversification of the trade seems to be the way forward. When one part drops off and is quiet, we make up for it in other areas.”

Having spoken to other hospitality venues, Tracy says it is rare that eateries remain open seven days a week – which they have to for their accommodation guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad