Long-standing pub and restaurant of more than 50 years urges customers ‘not to take venues for granted’

A long-standing restaurant, inn and country house hotel, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, has urged customers “not to take venues for granted”.

The Pytchley Inn, in West Haddon, was first opened in 1973 by Jim Demetri and it has since evolved to offer a relaxed and informal dining experience.

After learning the hospitality trade and a completely new language after moving from Cyprus to the UK in 1959, Jim bought his first restaurant – The Royal in Wellingborough Road.

His purchase of The Pytchley came several years later, after visiting West Haddon for a quiet drink and falling in love with the venue which was up for sale at the time.

Jim still plays an important role in the business five decades later, as well as his wife Tracy Demetri who “steers the ship built on the legacy Jim created”.

Tracy and Jim have been together since 1995 and Tracy’s involvement at The Pytchley began after they got married in 2000.

“We heard stories and anecdotes about how the industry has changed, and what they have all done with their experience at The Pytchley.

“It made me proud to see what Jim has achieved over his lifetime and how many lives he has touched. There are few independents that have been under the same ownership for as many as 50 years.”

Tracy says it is “heartening” to see that many who trained under Jim have gone on to launch their own successful hospitality businesses, as well as those who have transferred their skills to other industries.

“We’re continuing to evolve and reflect the changes,” said Tracy, when asked how business has been since last April. “Managing expectations, it’s a challenge and it’s not been the easiest few years. We have to be creative and consistent.”

The long-standing venue celebrated its 50th anniversary more than a year ago, and prides itself on offering value for money.

With more than 20 years of experience herself, Tracy has seen a change in how people dine out and she described value for money as “more important than ever”.

“People still enjoy dining out and certainly come to expect it as regular, rather than the rarity it once was,” she added. “But people are more discerning about how they spend their money and have higher expectations.”

As Tracy has noticed people tend to visit once a week, rather than a few times when the economy was more stable, she realises customers now want “the very best their money can get”.

Tracy wanted to reinforce an important message and said: “People have to support local businesses. A lot have closed and the local communities get upset, but they’re not using the facilities. Don’t take them for granted.”

The Pytchley has worked hard to build a positive reputation over the past 50 years and Tracy says they appreciate the “glowing reviews” they receive.

Stressing the importance of going directly to venues to express concerns, rather than turning straight to negative online reviews, Tracy said: “Reputations are hard-earned and fragile in this industry.

“Everyone really values direct feedback, so we can all address and continue improving our overall offer and service.”