Residents criticise plans to build 217 homes in 'traffic nightmare' Northampton street without a new access road

Residents living in a Northampton street notorious for being a 'traffic nightmare' have criticised plans to build 217 new homes in the area with no new access road.

Tilia Homes, in partnership with Homes England, has submitted plans to build hundreds of houses on an 11.6 hectare brownfield site north of Ransome Road in Far Cotton.

In its plans, Tilia homes proposes to uses Ransome Road as the main access into the new development.

Ransome Road residents and business owners have criticised plans to build hundreds of new homes on the street without any new access roads

Residents and businesses in the area are demanding that the plans are amended so that the traffic in Ransome Road does not increase.

Chrissy Brown and Sue Taylor, who both live in the area, said the plans are 'dangerous'.

They said: "It's going to be dangerous. We're just not going to be able to get in and out of our homes. This is everyday already. There is just too much traffic. The infrastructure isn't here... including doctors surgeries, dentists, school places. The traffic is already too much. Far Cotton is at breaking point.

"We would like to see permit parking and a decent access road."

An artist's impression of what the site could look like

Wayne Clarke, from Cemex Northampton Plant business, said the plans are going to cause 'big issues'.

He said: "We've had trouble around here. The housing is going to cause a big issue. It's a shame the cars can't access the site from New Southbridge Road. It would take a lot of strain off of this road. This road is congested as it is. For somewhere that goes nowhere, we have so much traffic down here.

"We run quite a big business down here and our vehicles can't get in and out on a normal day."

Wreford's Transport owners added: "We're not against the houses. We think the houses are a wonderful idea. It's the access. When the houses are built I want no access on to this road at all. There are two other good routes to get here. It's a nightmare here, especially when all the students are back.

"We're not being not in my backyarders (NIMBYs). No one is being like that. We are happy for the houses to be here, it will make the place better but the access cannot be down Ransome Road. We cannot get in and out as it is already.

"Any visit from anyone, any day of the week, they will see what it is like."

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere) said: "It's just not right that this road, which can't cope with the current traffic, is now supposed to cope with potentially 400 more vehicles.

"We will do everything we can to protest this. It's good everyone is united together.

"What WNC needs to do is have discussions with the University and have this road connected to the bridge and Bedford Road.

"Developers need to change their plans, discuss with the university and get that road going in the opposite direction. It can't come down here."