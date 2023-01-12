Plans have been unveiled to build 217 “desperately-needed" new homes on “wasteland” the size of 16 football pitches in a busy part of Northampton.

Tilia Homes, in partnership with Homes England, has submitted plans to build hundreds of houses on an 11.6 hectare brownfield site north of Ransome Road in Far Cotton.

According to the plans, the homes would be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties, with 24 two-bed flats (10 percent) earmarked as affordable.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like

The developer said: "The provision of 10 percent affordable housing is justified as a result of the viability of the scheme, associated with the extensive abnormal costs."

Planning papers say the site would be accessed from Ransome Road; there will be a “significant” amount of public open space; and that there will be pedestrian and cycle routes.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Far Cotton and Rushmere ward) said more housing is “desperately needed” but that the proposed access road is of “great concern”.

Councillor Davenport said: "The waste land on Ransome Road has been an eyesore for many years. It has attracted fly-tipping, anti social behaviour, even a burnt out car or two. To have that area developed is something I’ve been chasing for the past eight years so to know that it will be developed is good news.

The proposed land (top right) has been described by councillor Davenport as a 'wasteland' and an 'eyesore'

"More housing is desperately needed and it’s a great location...but to have hundreds more cars cramming into an already tight space of Ransome Road and the junction at London Road/ASDA seems crazy to me. Ransome Road and London Road cannot cope with more traffic."

Councillor Davenport went on to raise concerns about parking, flood zones and already over subscribed local provision in Far Cotton.

She said: "Residents are already sending in their objections. They are not against the development but they would like some common sense around the planning process, please.

"We need joined up thinking with our planning in West Northants. This development was known about well before the university was built. There is an exit that can be used through the university’s main entrance route to the Bedford Road but that would mean that much more money and work would be needed to acquire this land and permission from the University of Northampton."